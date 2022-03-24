Newfield capitalized on its first Class C state finals appearance on March 19, trouncing its opponent Stillwater 87-62 in Saturday’s championship game and securing the program’s first-ever state title.
The Trojans earned a shot at the Class C crown with a come-from-behind victory over Pierson in the semifinals, winning by the score of 66-62.
Newfield head coach Mike Nembhard said on March 22 that he was still in the clouds and coming down slowly after the team’s victory over the weekend.
“It means a lot, not only for me — it means a lot for the program. It means a lot for that loving community,” Nembhard said. “As I looked back at the great teams that they’ve had in the past and the way they got to the Final Four and never made it, it means a lot to me for those who played in the past to be able to go in and win it not only for us, but for those guys in the past trying to get to the point we got to.”
Stillwater held a 7-3 lead through the first few minutes of the first quarter of the finals before Newfield’s offense picked things up. The Trojans took their first lead of the game at 9-8 when senior Zachary Taylor drained a feed from junior Jalen Hardison for a three pointer around the five-minute mark.
The score remained close throughout the remainder of the period. Newfield was in control of the boards and was able to get several second-chance opportunities on missed field goal attempts as the squad entered the second quarter up 23-18. Hardison provided the majority of the team’s offensive output, putting up a baker’s dozen by the quarter’s end.
Stillwater’s defense tightened up and held Newfield’s offense to just 11 points. However, the Trojans’ defense clamped down just as hard as Stillwater managed just eight points.
Taylor stretched Newfield’s lead out to four with another triple with about 4:30 on the clock. After about a minute and a half of empty possessions between both offenses, junior Brody Jackson knocked down a three from the left wing off a cross-court pass from Taylor to bring the score to 29-22.
Leading by five after a bucket from Stillwater with about a minute to go in the half, Austin Jenney inbounded the ball to Jackson, who tossed it back to Jenney who was left wide open in the left corner. The sophomore would hit nothing but net from that point beyond the arc as the Trojans led by double-digits 32-22. The team entered halftime up 34-26.
The Trojans kicked up another notch offensively in the second half as the third quarter was all Newfield. Up 36-28, Taylor once again found Jenney for a three on the wing beyond the arc with another cross-court dish to make it a 13-point advantage and force Stillwater to call a timeout just a minute through the period.
Another minute-and-a-half went by without a field goal from either squad until senior Derek Pawlewicz passed the rock to Taylor on the right wing, whose three-point attempt bounced around the rim a few times before going in the hoop as the lead went up to 16.
Stillwater responded with a bucket moments later, as did Newfield on the ensuing possession when Jenney posted up Stillwater’s Thomas McDonough, spun around him and laid the ball in off glass, giving the Trojans a 46-30 lead.
Leading 47-30 through the halfway point of the quarter, Hardison trotted the ball upcourt near the top of the key where he then swished a three ball that ballooned the lead to 20. Taylor said he and Jalen studied film of Stillwater and developed a sense of how their opponent will defend the team’s offense.
“We knew after the Pierson game they were going to come out in a box and one us,” Taylor said. “So in the practices leading up, we did primarily only shooting drills so that once Jalen got past the first guy he just gives it in the corners to me, Austin or Derek and we can just light them up.”
Newfield led by as much as 22 points in the period as the team entered the fourth quarter up 57-42. The offensive barrage continued thereafter with the Trojans chalking up 30 more points in the final eight minutes of the game and eventually coming out on top by 25.
“The guys were very confident. They had fire in their eyes,” Nembhard said of the squad’s performance. “They really wanted it and it showed.”
Hardison, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at the varsity level in the semifinals the day before, led Newfield's dominant offensive performance with 27 points in the championship contest. He also recorded six assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a blocked shot. Nembhard said he is impressed with the strides Hardison has made towards his overall game and is eager to see how much more he will improve come his senior year.
“I’ve watched him since sixth grade, and I knew back then — I would always say he was going to be a great player,” Nembhard said. “His game IQ — I mean, he’s a scorer; he’s a floor general; he’s just a phenomenal, phenomenal basketball player. He’s stepped it up even more defensively this year. He’s a lockdown defender. He always wants to guard the best player on the opponent’s team.”
Jenney also stepped up offensively, scoring 19 points in addition to his seven rebounds, which came as no surprise to Nembhard and his teammates.
“I knew he had it in him all year,” Nembhard said. “I kind of had a talk with Austin and told him, ‘You need to be more aggressive offensively,’ because he can score the basketball. He can really shoot; he can get to the basket.”
“We call Austin the ‘practice player’ because every practice it doesn’t matter if he’s isoing Jalen or anybody; he’s dropping like 20 points during practices and scrimmages,” Taylor said. “But in games he’s always timid and shy. He finally played like he was able to.”
Jenney said he knew from the get-go that he was going to have a good night offensively.
“Once I hit that first three in the first possession of the game I got my confidence going, and that’s what I’ve been looking for all year on my shot,” he said. “So that really helped me shoot the ball well that game.”
Taylor tallied 17 points (including five three pointers), six assists, and a block. After suffering a high ankle sprain early in the season, Taylor worked his way back to becoming the team’s ignitor, according to Nembhard .
“He’s the heart of the team - he hustles; he’s diving for loose balls,” he said. “We really rely on him not only for his offense, but for his defense as well. He brings the energy to our basketball team, and he makes us go.”
Pawlewicz scored six points, gathered seven rebounds, and blocked a shot. Senior Garrett
Porter scored eight points and rebounded six shots.
Anthony Ellison provided solid minutes off the bench. Ellison brought down six rebounds, blocked a shot, and contributed a bucket that evening. Brody Jackson knocked down a triple and chalked up a couple of assists and rebounds as well. Cosey Zavaski-Starks came in late to the game and added five points.
