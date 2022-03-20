Newfield capitalized on its first Class C state finals appearance, trouncing its opponent Stillwater 87-62 on March 19.
The Trojans held a small lead heading into halftime before distancing themselves from Stillwater in the third quarter en route to a 25-point victory.
Junior Jalen Hardison, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at the varsity level in the semifinals against Pierson the day before, led Newfield's dominant offensive performance with 27 points in the championship contest. Hardison also recorded six assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a blocked shot.
Sophomore Austin Jenney stepped up offensively, scoring 19 points in addition to his seven rebounds. Senior Zachary Taylor tallied 17 points (five three pointers), six assists, and a block. Seniors Derek Pawlewicz scored six points, gathered seven rebounds, and blocked a shot. Fellow classman Garrett Porter scored eight points and rebounded six shots.
Anthony Ellison provided solid minutes off the bench. Ellison brought down six rebounds, blocked a shot, and contributed a bucket on the evening. Brody Jackson knocked down a triple and chalked up a couple of assists and rebounds as well. Cosey Zavaski-Starks came in late to the game and added five points.
