After an extensive national search, Susan Bassett '79, Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollege Athletics and Recreational Sports, is thrilled to announce that Michael Toerper has been named as the next head coach of the Ithaca College football program. Toerper will officially begin his appointment on March 1.
"It is with a twinkle in my eye and joy in my heart that I welcome Michael back to Ithaca to serve as our new head football coach," Bassett said. "Coach Toerper emerged from an exceptionally competitive national search as the best next leader for Ithaca College football. Through this rigorous search, Coach Toerper effectively articulated a vision for the program in all phases, from recruiting, x's and o's, and training to academic excellence and our citizenship in the community, that earned the unanimous confidence of everyone involved in this important selection process.
"Coach Toerper exudes passion, knowledge of the game, and leadership qualities and exemplifies Bomber values of commitment, attention to detail, respect, and integrity. I have every confidence that he will build on the success of our student-athletes on the playing field, in the classroom, and as community members. I am thrilled to welcome Michael and his wife, Leigh (Martino) '15, back to South Hill," expressed Bassett.
He succeeds Dan Swanstrom, who announced on January 24 that he would be departing after five seasons as head coach to become offensive coordinator at the University of Pennsylvania.
Toerper, who is no stranger to the IC program, served as the defensive coordinator for the Bombers from 2017-19. He then departed to become the safeties coach at Division I Holy Cross for the past two seasons and contributed to turning that Crusaders defense into one of the top units in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2021.
"My family and I are excited to return to the South Hill. I want to thank Susan Bassett, the football alumni review committee, and the on-campus search committee for their support throughout the process," stated Toerper.
"It was evident from the first moment I arrived at Ithaca College in 2017 that the athletics traditions and alumni support are unmatched. I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to lead a talented group of players alongside a driven coaching staff," Toerper said.
Holy Cross, which posted a 10-3 record and won the Patriot League, reached the second round this past fall after securing the program's first-ever FCS playoffs victory in the opening round against Sacred Heart, 13-10. The Crusader defense allowed just 254.5 yards (ranked 1st in FCS) and 18.5 points per game (ranked 14th). Holy Cross also intercepted the fourth-most passes in the country with 18, returning three for touchdowns.
"I would like to thank Bob Chesney and the coaching staff at Holy Cross for their guidance and support the past two seasons. Having the opportunity to be a part of the Holy Cross program and build relationships with the players is something I will always cherish," said Toerper.
During his time as the defensive coordinator with the Bombers, Toerper developed three players into All-Americans – Pat Minogue, John Hadac, and Nick Garone.
In his first season as defensive coordinator, in 2017, Toerper guided a stingy unit that allowed just 15.3 points and 284.6 yards per game - the lowest in both categories since 2012. Seven players on the defense earned Liberty League postseason awards.
During the 2018 campaign, IC's defense was even more dominant. Ithaca allowed 12.8 points per contest and 259.5 yards. The defensive unit ranked among the nation's best all season in points allowed, rush yards allowed, total defense, and third down conversion percentage. At the conclusion of the regular season, all 11 starters on the defense were named All-Liberty League, and Minogue was named Liberty League Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a First-Team All-American by the AFCA and Third-Team All-American by D3football.com.
In 2019, Hadac and Garone were named All-Americans under the guidance of Toerper.
A 2008 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Toerper had a seven-year stint at Johns Hopkins University before arriving at IC. While at Hopkins, Toerper spent three seasons (2010-12) as the wide receivers coach and was elevated to special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2013. He also took over recruiting coordinator duties in 2014. Hopkins won the Centennial Conference championships all seven seasons in which Toerper was part of the staff.
Under his watch as receivers coach, the Blue Jays averaged 473 yards of total offense per game. Toerper mentored the 2010 Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Sam Wernick, who caught 69 passes for 1,265 yards and 17 touchdowns that season. He also oversaw the development of Dan Wodicka, who finished his career at Hopkins with 260 receptions for 3,148 yards, which both rank second all-time at the university.
After his move to the other side of the ball, Toerper coached the 2016 Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Year in Jack Toner, an AFCA First-Team All-American. The Blue Jay pass defense led the Centennial Conference and ranked within the top 25 nationally in passing defense efficiency under Toerper. Nine different defensive backs, as well as a place kicker, were named all-conference under his guidance.
Prior to his arrival in Baltimore to work at Hopkins, Toerper spent one season as a defensive assistant at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
As a player for the Division I Pitt Panthers, the York, Pa., native saw action in 36 games over three seasons as a defensive back and special teams contributor. He earned a scholarship with the program after joining the team as a walk-on.
"I would like to thank our football alumni review committee, chaired by Marc Hudak '90; our department search committee; and our campus colleagues who met with candidates. Their contribution to this process has been incredibly valuable in making this important hire," stated Bassett.
Toerper, and his wife, Leigh – a former track and field standout at Ithaca and 2015 graduate – have a son, Jay.
"I can't wait to get started. It's a great day to be a Bomber," Toerper concluded.
The main search committee consisted of Susan Bassett, Chair; Sean Fitzmaurice, Assistant Director of Athletics; Erienne Roberts, Associate Director of Athletics; coaches Mindy Quigg, Kaitlyn Wahila, and Johan Dulfer; Jim Yaggie, professor of health sciences and human performances; and Mead Loop, professor of journalism and director of the Sports Media Program.
A committee of former IC football players was also formed to review candidates: Marc Hudak '90, Bob Garone '87, Todd Wilkowski '93, Tom Heinzelman '74, Dan Juvan '09, Joe Palumbo '94, Tariq Ahmad '04, and Tristan Brown '18.
Once on campus, finalists met in-person with the following: the search committee Faculty Athletics Representative Barb Belyea; Vice President for Student Affairs and Campus Life Rosanna Ferro; athletic trainers Todd Lazenby and Kyle Morris; representatives from the Office of Admission; Associate Professor of Exercise and Sport Sciences Greg Shelley Senior Assistant Director of Student Financial Services Barbie Bargher; head coaches and athletics communications staff; current seniors on the football team; and athletics support staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.