Join us for a viewing party in Lynah Rink this Thursday, March 23rd to watch the Cornell Big Red Men's Ice Hockey team take on Denver!
The Big Red, who is ranked No. 10 nationally, will square off against the top seed in the Manchester Regional, No. 3-ranked Denver, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Those of you unable to make the trip to New Hampshire are invited to join us on campus at Lynah Rink for a viewing party to cheer on the Big Red among the company of other Cornell Hockey fans.
The game will be streamed on the video board in Lynah Rink and event seating is general admission.
Admission for this event is free for all spectators. No ticket purchase is necessary. Doors open at 5:00pm. Please note, this campus event will enforce the Athletics clear bag policy, in addition to all other spectator policies. No concessions will be offered.
