Freshman Dalton Bancroft recorded his first collegiate hat trick as the Cornell men's ice hockey team cruised to a 6-0 win over No. 6 UConn on Saturday evening in the Frozen Apple at Madison Square Garden.
Sophomore Ian Shane stopped all 27 shots he faced to earn his fourth career shutout, leading the Big Red (6-4-0) to its fourth consecutive win.
"Obviously another great environment by our alumni being here," said Mike Schafer '86, the Jay R. Bloom '77 Head Coach of Men's Hockey. "It was fantastic to come back to New York City and see the environment that exists for college hockey. When you look up in the stands, as alumni, you're proud to see how many people follow our sport. It means a big difference at Cornell and how important athletics are to a university.
"We obviously got out to a great start in the game and Dalton got us off to that start with some good effort by the guys. We did a good job. [UConn is] a dangerous hockey team. We knew they forced a lot of pucks at the net and Ian did a good job of controlling rebounds."
Logan Terness made 24 saves for the Huskies, who slipped to 10-3-3 on the season.
Cornell scored twice in the first 74 seconds as Bancroft and sophomore Ondrej Psenicka quickly found the back of the night for the Big Red, giving Cornell a huge jolt of momentum.
It was all the Big Red would need as 11 different players entered the scoring column on the night. Seniors Max Andreev and Matt Stienburg each had a goal and an assist, while sophomore Sullivan Mack added two helpers. Stienburg also scored in the first period, giving Cornell a 3-0 lead heading into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play.
Bancroft tallied the next two goals for Cornell, the latter coming on a deflection off a shot by Sam Malinski on the power play. Cornell went 1-for-3 on the power play against one of the more stingier penalty kill units in college hockey.
"Going into the game we all we talked about earning it, that's our slogan this year. Going against a team like UConn, we just had it in ourselves to think we're going to do whatever we can to win this game," Bancroft said. "The bounces were there tonight and I had some great play for my teammates, so all the kudos to the boys."
Andreev potted the sixth Cornell goal over halfway through the third period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.