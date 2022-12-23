Senior Greg Dolan scored a career-high 25 points to lead four double figure scorers as the Cornell men's basketball team rode a hot first half to a 91-80 win on Thursday afternoon at Cotterell Court. The Big Red improved to 9-3, while the defending Patriot League champion Raiders fell to 6-7.
For the second straight game, Cornell controlled nearly every aspect of play. The Big Red shot 59 percent from the floor overall, made 12-of-25 3-pointers (48 percent), assisted on 23 baskets, outrebounded the Raiders by 11 (34-23) and had all 11 players that saw action hit the scoring column. The Raiders shot 53 percent from the floor, turned it over just eight times and still suffered its first double-digit home loss since November 2021. The 91 points scored were the most surrendered by Colgate since Cornell posted a 101-98 overtime win over the Raiders on Nov. 16, 2015.
Dolan hit 9-of-15 shots from the floor, including 4-of-6 3-pointers, and added five assists and three rebounds. Guy Ragland Jr. netted 16 points with a perfect 3-for-3 day from beyond the arc, while Nazir Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds and Sean Hansen scored 11 with five assists and three boards. Chris Manon scored six points, grabbed five rebounds, dished four assists and blocked three shots off the bench as Cornell outscored Colgate's bench 34-16.
Braden Smith had a team-high 23 points for the Raiders, with Tucker Richardson scoring 15 to go along with six assists, four rebounds and four steals in the loss. Oliver Lynch-Daniels was the third double figure scorer for the home team with 12 points.
First Half
• Cornell got off to a running start and ended the first half with its biggest lead of the day (17) at 48-31.
• The Big Red shot 56 percent from the floor and connected on 9-of-15 3-pointers with six different players making a shot from beyond the arc.
• The defense was especially impressive against the Raiders, forcing Colgate to 44 percent overall and just 1-of-7 from 3-point range (14 percent) despite forcing just two turnovers in its high-paced system.
• Dolan scored 13 points, including hitting all three of his 3-pointers, and added three rebounds and three assists in the half.
• Chris Manon's buzzer-beating halftime jumper sent him into the break with four points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in just 10 minutes.
• The home team's lone lead of hte game at 5-4 lasted just 44 seconds, with a basket by Williams in the lane putting the visitors back up.
• Cornell went on a 10-2 run that saw the visitors extend the lead to seven after Chris Cain nailed a straightaway 3-pointer.
• The lead fluctuated between four and eight points, with Colgate trailing just 20-16 midway through the half.
• A 15-4 Big Red spurt allowed Cornell to take control.
• Freshman DJ Nix hit a 3-pointer, Hansen had five straight and Max Watsoncapped off the run with a trey of his own.
• Cornell kept the lead in double figures the rest of the way, and a Dolan 3-pointer and Manon's 12-foot jumper before the break pushed the advantage to 17 heading into halftime.
Second Half
• Colgate made a run at the Big Red out of the gates in the second half, getting back within eight at 52-44 thanks to a 13-4 run over the first 4:16.
• The Raiders hit six of their first eight 3-pointers to make it 62-55 shortly after the second media timeout.
• Every time Colgate made a charge, Cornell had an answer.
• Dolan converted a three-point play,then hit a tough turnaround to push the advantage back to double figures despite Colgate's continued hot shooting.
• The Raiders cut the lead to 12, but Hansen hit a 3-pointer.
• They cut it to 12 again and Dolan hit a pair of free throws.
• Colgate's late press allowed them to get back within nine late, but the Big Red was never seriously threatened as it left Hamilton and entered the holiday break with a win.
Next Up
• The Cornell men's basketball team closes out the 2022 portion of its schedule when it welcomes Binghamton to Newman Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at Newman Arena.
• The contest will also serve as the team's final non-conference tuneup and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
• The Big Red leads the all-time series 12-4 and has won four straight overall.
