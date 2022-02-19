The Ithaca College men's basketball team played a complete game and coasted to a 93-72 triumph over Bard College in a Liberty League clash at Ben Light Gymnasium on Friday night. With the win, the Bombers run their record to 16-8 overall on the season with a 12-5 mark in Liberty League competition and sweep the regular season series with the Raptors. Bard drops to 8-16, 4-13.
Inside the Box Score
- Luka Radovich was dynamite on the court, cashing in a team-high 31 points behind a prolific 9-of-10 at the foul line. He also led the way on the glass with 10 rebounds.
- George Sikoryak III has caught fire as of late, as the senior tallied 11 points in 24 minutes of action.
- Ithaca controlled the game from start to finish, registering a field goal percentage of a near 50 and never trailing once in the final 37 minutes of regulation.
- Greg Farrow led the way for Bard, tallying a team-high 16 points and finishing 2-of-4 from beyond the arc in the contest.
How It Happened
- The Bombers got off to a blistering start, shooting 4-of-7 from the field and mounting an early 13-6 lead. Spellman had the hot hand on the offense, draining two three-point shots from downtown.
- Leading 17-14 with 11 minutes remaining, Radovich added six more points to the scoreboard with back-to-back three-pointers from beyond the arc. The senior posted a whopping 22 points in the first half alone as well.
- With Bard creeping up and making it a 37-33 ball game with three minutes to go, the Bombers surged to a 9-2 run behind a Noah Downing three and a handful of free throws.
- The IC offense continued to operate at a high level in the ensuing half thanks to a beautiful Zach Warech layup and a Sikoryak three-pointer to push the lead to 63-50.
- Ithaca remained dangerous on the offensive front behind Radovich's nine points in the frame and an Andrew Geschickter three-pointer.
- With the help of key turnovers and timely buckets, the Bombers outscored the Raptors down the stretch to seal the convincing win in their backyard.
Ithaca College will put a pin in the regular season tomorrow evening when the squad welcomes Vassar College to Ben Light Gymnasium on Senior Day. Tip-off is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
