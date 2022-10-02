Jackson Kennedy's 45-yard field goal with under two minutes was the last momentum swing in a game full of them and lifted Cornell to a 34-31 win at Colgate on Saturday afternoon at Andy Kerr Stadium. The win improved the Big Red to 2-1, guaranteed it a winning non-conference slate for the first time since 2016 and served as the program's 650th all-time.
Kennedy's perfect kicking day was the difference, but it was a win that showed the team's grit.It answered the bell numerous times - after surrendering the first score, after coughing up an 11-point first half lead and even after entering the fourth quarter trailing by a touchdown.
Cornell's offense was balanced in piling up 474 yards of offense (190 rushing, 284 passing), the defense got off the field on third downs (Colgate was 2-for-11) and special teams delivered when asked.
Jameson Wang completed 18-of-27 yards for a career-high 284 yards and a touchdown and ran for 98 more and two scores, including the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. His favorite target was 2021 first-team All-Ivy receiver Thomas Glover, who hauled in seven passes for 160 yards, totaled 182 all-purpose yards and scored twice.
Defensively, Trey Harris posted a career-best nine tackles and Demetrius Harris had eight to pace the Big Red. Jake Stebbins posted six tackles and a quarterback hurry in the fourth quarter that forced a punt, leading to the Big Red's tying score.
Colgate quarterback Michael Brescia ran for 83 yards and a touchdown and completed 19-of-40 passes for 195 yards. Jaedon Henry added 80 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Tyler Flick posted nine tackles with three for a loss while Mikey Jarmolowich made eight tackles, intercepted a pass and ran a fumble back 48 yards for a score.
Next Up: Cornell and preseason Ivy League favorite Harvard will battle under Friday Night Lights on ESPNU when the two teams square off on Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field.The Crimson leads the all-time series 49-34-2, though the teams have split the past four meetings.
This article appears courtesy of a content sharing arrangement with Cornell University Athletics
