Cornell could never get the offense on track and the Big Green finished with a spurt to split the season series with a 71-59 victory on Friday evening at Leede Arena. Dartmouth (6-15, 3-7 Ivy) closed the game on an 18-4 run to drop Cornell to 13-9 (5-6 Ivy).
Dartmouth scored 49 points in the second half, shooting 63 percent from the floor after hitting on just 32 percent in the first 20 minutes while scoring 22 points. The defensive battle of the first half led to a more wide open second stanza, with Dame Adelekun posting a career high 19 points and eight rebounds for the home team. Taurus Samuels had 12, including a pair of big 3-pointers during the late run, and was matched by Aaryn Rai's 12 points and 10 rebounds. Dartmouth crushed Cornell on the backboards, 37-24, and forced 18 Big Red turnovers.
Nazir Williams had 14 points and four rebounds to lead Cornell, while Dean Noll added 11, Sean Hansen had 10 and Sarju Patel scored nine. The Big Red, who entered the weekend ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game, were credited with just four on 17 field goals. The visitors shot just 40 percent on the night.
