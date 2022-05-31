Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.