The Ithaca College women's basketball team was victorious yet again on the road, triumphing over Skidmore College by a score of 71-60. After a relatively even first half, the Bombers pulled away in the second, outscoring the Thoroughbreds 38-23. The Bombers stretched their win streak to 12 games and sit just a game behind Vassar in the Liberty League standings, having played one less game with a head-to-head matchup coming later this month.
Inside the Box Score:
- The difference between the sides in the first half came in the form of missed three-pointers from the Bombers. Skidmore scored four three-pointers in the first half.
- Despite finishing 0-of-8 from downtown during the game, Ithaca shot the ball well, 41.5% from the field. They opened each half strongly, shooting over 50% from the field in the first and third quarters.
- Grace Cannon led all scorers with the graduate guard dropping 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting.
- Megan Yawman was reliable from the line, going 6-of-6 throughout the game. She also came up big on the defensive end of the court, ending the game with four steals.
How it Happened:
- Grace Cannon and Cara Volpe helped the Bombers jump ahead early. The Bombers scored 10 points before Skidmore was able to register a basket. The Thoroughbreds started to come alive at the end of the first, closing the score, until two quick baskets from Emily Dorn reassured the Bombers' lead at 21-15.
- After a back-and-forth first quarter, the second quarter provided more of the same play. The teams seemingly traded basket-for-basket down the stretch, with Skidmore edging out the Bombers to end the half. Clare Driscoll and Andi Levitz scored 16 points between themselves during the quarter. The Thoroughbreds ended the quarter on a 7-0 run to go up by four at the half.
- Grace Cannon helped the Bombers towards a positive third quarter with nine points. Melissa Buxton made an impact off the bench with a strong and-one layup with 28 seconds remaining in the quarter putting the Bombers up 52-46.
- Ithaca never lost the lead again, matching the Thoroughbreds' scoring pace in the fourth quarter. Six consecutive made free throws from Megan Yawman in the final minute put the game on ice.
The Bombers improved to 17-3 with their 12th straight win. Ithaca is now 12-1 in Liberty League play before their showdown with Clarkson on Friday, February 11. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. inside Ben Light Gymnasium.
