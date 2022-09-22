The Ithaca College volleyball team racked up its fourth-straight win with an impressive 3-1 victory over the University of Scranton on Wednesday evening. Despite losing the first set, the Bombers fed off the crowd's energy in Ben Light Gymnasium and won the next three as they now improve to 7-3 overall.
The teams traded points to open and a Leila Chipepo kill tied it up at 10 points apiece. The Royals had a strong middle portion of the set as they made the most of a few IC miscues to build a 17-13 lead. The closest it would get from there was at 19-16 after a nice swing and kill from Faith Sabatier. Scranton closed on a 6-3 run to take the 1-0 lead.
The Bombers came out much more composed in the second set and quickly churned out four-straight points that was capped off by an Alexandra Montgomery kill that was setup by Maddie Cox. The Royals were never able to close the gap as another three-point rally in favor of Ithaca started with an Aleka Darko kill and ended with the Bombers up 22-13. They ended up closing it out at 25-17.
Scranton came out swinging in the third and built a 9-4 advantage. The visitors continued to find spaces in the Ithaca defense as they ended up recording their most kills (16) of the match within the set. They made the most of these and led 20-13, before all momentum swung in favor of the Bombers. In a 6-0 scoring spurt that saw three kills from Jennifer Pitts, IC made it 20-19. The Bombers tied it up at 21 points apiece and scored the final two points to take the 2-1 lead.
It was another close back-and-forth set but Ithaca once again showed its grit as the set went to extras, but they prevailed 26-24. There were six ties within the action as the last one made it 24-24 with another Montgomery kill. The Bombers pressured the visitors into two-straight hitting errors to take the win.
Aleka Darko led all athletes with 14 kills and four total blocks. Maddie Cox dished out 31 assists and reigning Liberty League Performer of the Week Julia Costatotaled 17 digs.
REACTION FROM HEAD COACH JOHAN DULFER: "Scranton came into our gym last year and gave us a similar match, but the outcome was different then. We have progressed as a team and as a program. This was not our best serving match, nor was it as good as maybe we had wanted, but in the big moments, when the score was tight, we found a way to dig deep and win. We are young but we are starting to become a battle tested team that. It'll serve us well with Liberty League play coming up next week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.