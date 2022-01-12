ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca College women's basketball team continued to roll winning their third straight contest to begin 2022 as they were victorious 58-48 over RIT on Tuesday evening. The Bombers once again made the most of their opponents miscues as they forced 21 RIT turnovers, scoring 26 points off the turnovers. With the victory, IC improved to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the Liberty League.
Inside the Box Score
- Grace Cannon finished 8-of-15 from the field for 20 points and tallied her fourth double-double of the season grabbing 11 rebounds.
- The Bombers were potent from downtown netting 6-of-14 (42.9%) from beyond the arc. Camryn Coffey and Megan Yawman each splashed a pair of 3-pointers.
- Kaleesha Joseph and Emma Waite provided the offensive spark for RIT netting 20 and 17 points apiece. The Tigers were held to 33.3% shooting from the field and 4-of-16 from beyond the arc.
How it Happened
- Ithaca and RIT felt each other out in the opening minutes before Grace Cannon sparked the offensive attack with a pair of jumpers in the paint. The fifth-year dished it out to Natalie Smith who drained a trey that had the Bombers up 11-5 with under four minutes. Emma Waite nailed a 3-pointer to narrow the lead for the visitors and the Bombers took a 15-10 lead into the second quarter.
- IC held the Tigers to just one made basket for the first four-plus minutes to open the second stanza. RIT was able to splash another 3-pointer, this time at the buzzer of a possession that made it 23-15. The Bombers would close the half on a 6-2 run and they took a 29-17 lead into halftime.
- Grace Cannon paced all scorers netting 14 points along with seven boards. RIT opened the third quarter on a 7-3 run to narrow the deficit to 32-24. Megan Yawman put her team up 39-29 with a fast break trey with 3:28 left in the quarter. IC went into the final period up 42-34.
- The Tigers once again started a quarter strong, but Cannon cut into their momentum knocking down the backend of her attempts at the free throw line as the lead was at 43-37. It was clutch shooting from beyond the arc that dashed any comeback attempt. On back-to-back possessions Megan Yawman and Camryn Coffey nailed 3-pointers to put them up 53-42. The IC defense held strong down the stretch for their third-straight double digit victory.
The Bombers will travel to St. Lawrence University on Friday to take on the Saints at 5:30 p.m. They will play in another Liberty League back-to-back squaring off at Clarkson University at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
