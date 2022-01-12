ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca College men's basketball team improved to 6-4 on the season with an 81-63 non-conference road victory at Hamilton College on Tuesday afternoon inside Alumni Gymnasium. The victory for IC is just the second win against Hamilton in 21 all-time meetings.
It was a back-and-forth battle early on as IC and Hamilton battled to 2-2 and 4-4 ties after the opening 2:22. A pair of makes at the line and a 3-pointer by Luka Radovich gave IC a 7-4 edge and jump started a 16-2 run over the next seven minutes.
During the 16-2 spurt, IC connected on four 3-pointers to quickly build the 12-point cushion with 12:40 remaining in the half. Hamilton went scoreless for over four minutes during the IC run and finally got back on the board with two free throws at the 11:16 mark to make the score 18-8.
With 8:24 to go, Jack Stern flushed home a dunk to extend the Bombers' lead to 26-12 to establish the largest disparity of the half. The Continentals fought back over the next three minutes to pull to within eight points at 28-20, but that's the closest Hamilton could get for the remaining of the half as IC went into break with a 41-29 advantage.
Over the final 5:22 of play, Radovich scored four points as he finished the first half with 12. Stern also hit a free throw, while George Sikoryak III made a layup and Liam Spellman drained a 3-pointer.
The Bombers shot 45.2-percent in the half, going 14-for-31 from the floor and 7-for-15 (46.7%) from 3-point range. Hamilton shot just 11-for-35 (31.4%).
Ithaca came out in the second half with six straight points to go up by 18 at 47-29. IC would maintain at least a 14-point lead five the next five minutes until the Bombers pulled away after the 13:43 mark.
With the score sitting at 55-41 with 13:43 on the clock, IC took control with a 10-2 run over the next two minutes to post a 66-43 lead. Stern scored six points during that run as he would finish the contest with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Ithaca would go on the secure the victory with an 81-63 outcome as the Bombers finished 26-for-61 (42.6%) from the field and outrebounded Hamilton, 54-39. IC made 21 free throws in the win and registered 19 second chance points.
Radovich finished with 16 points, while Sinon had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Sikoryak also reached double figures with 10 points, to go along with four assists and four rebounds.
Andrew Geschickter just missed out on double digits in scoring with nine points and added four assists. Spellman pulled down eight rebounds with six points, while Zach Warech chipped in seven points.
Ithaca will travel to the North Country this weekend to take on St. Lawrence on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Clarkson at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.