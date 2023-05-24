The Ithaca College baseball team will play for one of eight spots for the upcoming NCAA Division III Championship as the Bombers travel to No. 4 Endicott College this weekend, May 26-27, for the Super Regional best-of-three game series at North Field in Beverly, Mass.
Ithaca (31-14) swept the Cortland, N.Y. Regional to earn its second straight trip to Super Regional play. The Bombers opened with an 11-2 win over No. 14 Eastern Connecticut State and then downed No. 22 Cortland, 5-3 and 15-0.
Endicott (43-7) had to fight through elimination from the start at the Bridgewater, Mass. Regional to secure its trip to this weekend's series. The Gulls lost their first game to Bridgewater State, 4-2, but then ran off four straight wins – Middlebury (6-1), Bridgewater State (6-0) and Johnson and Wales (10-4 and 7-1).
Super Regional Schedule
FRIDAY, May 26 – 12 p.m. | (live stats | video)
SATURDAY, May 27 – 11 a.m. | (live stats | video)
SATURDAY, May 27 – 3 p.m. (if necessary) | (live stats | video)
Tickets/Merchandise
Prices (CASH ONLY): $10 All Tickets | Children ages 8 and under = free
- there is an ATM located at the main entrance of campus at the Public Safety Office
Tickets must be purchased on-site each day at the entrance to the Northfield Pavilion.
All tickets must be purchased at the gate. No complimentary tickets will be permitted other than the 35 competitors' passes and/or working press/media.
Official NCAA Division III Baseball Championship merchandise will be available for purchase on-site (cash or credit).
Campus Information/Parking
School Address: 376 Hale Street, Beverly, Mass. 01915
Fans will be directed to park in either the parking lots next to the Post Center, the Williston Townhouses, the parking garage, or Lot 35 next to our Physical Plant Building.
NCAA Super Regionals
Super Regional play takes place this weekend as there are eight series across the country. The eight winners will move onto the NCAA Division III Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from June 2-8.
The other Super Regional hosts are No. 1 Johns Hopkins (vs. No. 8 Wheaton), No. 2 Salisbury (vs. No. 23 Rowan), No. 5 Aurora (vs. No. 12 Baldwin Wallace), No. 6 Lynchburg (vs. No. 3 Shenandoah), No. 11 Marietta (vs. Misericordia), No. 13 Wisconsin-LaCrosse (vs. No. 15 Wisconsin-Stevens Point), No. 19 East Texas Baptist (vs. La Verne).
NCAA Experience
Ithaca is making its 50th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Bombers have won 133 games dating back to 1955 and have won two national championships – 1980 and 1988 – and have been the national runner-up three different times.
Endicott is making its eighth all-time trip to the NCAA Championship and second straight appearance in the Super Regional.
All-Time Series
Ithaca and Endicott have only played each other once during the 2006 regional in Auburn, N.Y. The Bombers won that game, 7-3.
Scouting the Bombers
Ithaca is 31-14 on the season and winners of its past seven games, and 11-2 over the past month. IC will bring a team batting average of .340 into the Super Regional, while the pitching staff holds opponents to a .268 average.
IC has scored 398 runs on 558 hits, which includes 101 doubles, 15 triples and 47 home runs. The pitching staff boasts a 4.45 ERA over 386.0 innings pitched and 361 strikeouts.
All nine batters in Ithaca's projected lineup are batting over .300 this season. Colin Shashaty leads the way with a .500 average with 42 hits in 84 at bats. Louis Fabbo has started every game in left field and is hitting .401 (71-for-177) on the season with 46 runs and 44 RBI.
Garrett Callaghan is two RBI shy from tying the school record as he has 66 on the season, to go along with 14 home runs, 16 doubles and a .380. Callaghan also leads the team with 51 runs scored and 32 walks. Ethan Rothstein, the Cortland Regional MVP, is hitting .357 with eight homers and 43 RBI, while Riley Brawdy has driven in 42 runs with a .317 average.
Gil Merod (.303), Collin Feeney (.383), Mike Nauta (.318) and Matt Fabian (.313) will likely round out the lineup.
On the mound, the Bombers received three stellar pitching performances from Kyle Lambert, Colin Leyner and Garrett Bell. The trio combined to throw 24.1 innings at the regional and allowed five runs on 21 hits and issued just two walks.
Lambert matched his own single season school record in strikeouts during the regional and will take a 7-2 record and 2.87 ERA into this weekend. Lambert has thrown 87.2 innings and struck out 96 batters.
Leyner is 8-4 on the year with a 3.53 ERA over 81.2 innings of work with 61 strikeouts, while Bell is 3-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 59.0 innings pitched.
Matt Chase (3.72 ERA, 4-2, 15 APP, 34.1 IP, 28 K), Landon White (3.38 ERA, 13.1 IP, 13 K), Dan Kellachan (13 APP, 19.1 IP, 17 K) and John Griffin (21.1 IP, 17 K, 15 APP) are the likely arms to come out of the bullpen.
Scouting the Gulls
Endicott is 43-7 on the season and 13-2 since the calendar flipped to May. The Gulls are also nearly unbeatable at home with a 20-1 mark.
Endicott is hitting .325 as a club with 61 home runs, 96 stolen bases and 427 runs scored over 50 games. The pitching staff is one of the best in the country with a .215 opponent batting average and 2.76 ERA and 448 strikeouts.
Danny MacDougall leads the team with a .407 average, while Caleb Shpur does it all for the Gulls with a .384 average, 43 stolen bases, 10 homers, 55 RBI and 61 runs scored. Robbie Wladkowski is hitting .343 on the season with 10 home runs and 46 RBI, while Jake Nardone supplies another power source with nine homers and 41 RBI, to go along with a .341 average.
Kyle Grabowski is hitting .331 with 44 runs, 40 RBI and seven round-trippers, while John Mulready has 58 hits on the season and a .328 average. Joseph Millar (.316) and Nicholas Notarangelo (.311) have both started all 50 games this season.
The Gulls' staff is deep and talented as nine hurlers have appeared in 10 or more games this season.
Gabe Van Emon is one of the best pitchers in Division III with a 1.05 ERA and 9-1 record over 77.0 innings pitched and 98 strikeouts. Van Emon's only loss this season came against Bridgewater State in the regional.
Rian Schwede is the likely game two starter as he has made 13 starts on the season with a 3.15 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 74.1 innings of work. Nicholas Cannata owns a 3.20 ERA and 3-0 mark in 50.2 innings pitched and 59 punch outs.
Endicott possesses multiple options out of the bullpen, led by 25 appearances from Chris Jenkins, who has thrown 48.2 innings with 53 strikeouts and just eight walks. Max Tarlin has saved nine games this season with a 1.54 ERA and Kyan Bagshaw is 5-1 with a 2.22 ERA in 15 appearances. Brady Stewart is another viable option with 14 appearances and six starts, to go along with a 2.72 ERA and 5-1 record.
