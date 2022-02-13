The Ithaca College women's basketball team defeated Clarkson University after running away with the game in the second half, winning 65–32. The Bombers improved to 18–3 and extended their winning streak to 13 games.
The event started with a moment of recognition for Grace Cannon, graduate student guard, for scoring 1,000 points during her career as a Bomber. Cannon currently sits at 1,125 career points, which is the twelfth-most in program history. The Bombers offense was led by senior guard Cara Volpe, who scored 10 of the team's first 15 points, and junior forward Emily Dorn with 16 points, the most from a player by either team. Senior forward Lindsey Albertelli contributed seven rebounds and five assists, which also led the game for both teams.
The game started off as a close, offensive-sided matchup, as the Golden Knights were able to keep up with the Bombers. Only three Bombers scored in the opening period of play, with junior guard Camryn Coffey tallying the first five, Volpe scoring 10-straight points, and Dorn scoring three to close the quarter with the South Hill squad leading 18–15.
The second quarter remained an even contest, with both offenses cooling off a bit. Ithaca outscored Clarkson 12–9 but were never able to break away as Clarkson kept the game within striking distance, entering halftime with the score being 30–24.
The second half was an entirely different story than the first half, in large part due to the Bombers relentless defense. The home team did not allow a single point in the third quarter, and jumped out to a 50–24 lead entering the final frame. The large lead allowed head coach Dan Raymond to utilize the team's depth, as 20 of the 21 players on the team entered the game.
The outcome of the game was not in question entering the fourth quarter, but the Bombers still outscored the Golden Knights 15–8 in the final frame, winning the contest by a final score of 65–32. The Bombers shot 39.6% from the field, offsetting a 14.3% three-point shooting percentage. The real differences in the box score between the two teams were in the rebounds and free throws category. The Bombers continuously crashed the boards, grabbing 51 in total, including 19 off the offensive glass. The college also got to the free throw line with ease, going 12–18 from the charity stripe whereas the Golden Knights went just 1–2.
