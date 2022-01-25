Dan Swanstrom, the head coach of the Ithaca College football program for the past five years, has announced that he will be returning to the University of Pennsylvania to serve as the offensive coordinator for the Quakers. His last day at Ithaca College will be January 31, and he will begin his new appointment on February 1.
"Dan Swanstrom is a quintessential professional coach and educator of the highest quality," said Ithaca College Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Susan Bassett '79. "He has made a lasting positive impact on our football program, athletics department, and Ithaca College in general. I want to thank him for his leadership, commitment, and professionalism as the head coach for Bomber football. His results speak for themselves but taken together with the quality of the staff he has brought to South Hill and the academic and on-the-field achievements of the student-athletes within his program, he has succeeded by every metric. Personally, I have enjoyed our work together, learned a great deal from Dan and will miss him greatly. I understand why he couldn't pass up the offer of this Division I coaching opportunity, and I wish him all the best at Penn."
Swanstrom, the 10th head coach in program history, came to South Hill on December 12, 2016, and revitalized Bomber football in five years at the helm. In four seasons of competition, Ithaca went 32-11 for a .744 winning percentage, which stands as the highest winning percentage for an Ithaca head coach.
"I want to start by thanking our director of athletics, Susan Bassett, for the wonderful opportunity at Ithaca College," said Swanstrom. "Her consistent support, friendship and leadership has fundamentally transformed me over these past five years. Also, I can't put into words how special my time at Ithaca has been. I would like to thank the players, coaches and fans for the cherished experiences and the meaningful relationships."
The Bombers went 8-3 in each of the first three seasons with Swanstrom in charge and most recently posted an 8-2 mark in 2021. IC was nationally ranked each of the past three season, reaching as high as No. 8 in the 2019 D3football.com Top 25 Poll.
IC went 3-1 during Cortaca Jug games, including a 32-20 victory at MetLife Stadium on November 16, 2019, in front of an NCAA Division III record crowd of 45,161 fans.
The Bombers earned a total of 10 All-America honors from six student-athletes since 2017. IC also received all four major individual awards (offensive player, defensive player, special teams and rookie) in the Liberty League with Swanstrom as head coach.
Swanstrom came to Ithaca from UPenn, where he served as the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator and associate head coach at Johns Hopkins University from 2008-13. Swanstrom also spent time at Redlands from 2006-08.
"We will commence an immediate national search for the next leader for our football program," stated Bassett. "I have every confidence that we will attract an excellent pool of qualified candidates and identify an exceptional head coach. Every aspect of why a talented person like Coach Swanstrom was attracted to this position at Ithaca College five years ago is enhanced and I know that what is fundamental to our rich tradition of success in athletics is as true today as at any time. I expect to work with speed and efficiency to conclude our search."
Ithaca College will be hosting the 2022 Cortaca Jug football game against SUNY Cortland at Yankee Stadium on November 12.
"I look forward to welcoming our next head coach to the storied Cortaca Jug tradition, and to another successful season for our student-athletes," said Bassett.
Current assistant coach Mike Hatcher will serve as interim head coach until a new head coach is named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.