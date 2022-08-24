If you put a mirror in front of the 2021 Ithaca College football team, you’d see the inverse reflection of itself with the 2021 Cornell University football team. The former compiled a record of 8-2, finishing in second place in the Liberty league and 21st in Division III overall. The latter finished 2-8 last year and second-to-last in the Ivy League.
With the start of the regular season less than a month away for both squads, the Bombers and Big Red enter 2022 with different mindsets and expectations.
Ithaca College
After a top-25 finish in the 2021 D3football.com poll, the Ithaca College Bombers are expected to be another top Division III contender in 2022 with their preseason ranking of 17th.
The Bombers compiled a record of 8-2 last season, nearly coming from behind to defeat then-undefeated SUNY Cortland—who ranks 16th in the 2022 preseason pole—in the 62nd Cortaca Jug Game in the team’s final contest. This year’s rivalry match will take place at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 12.
The biggest change to Ithaca’s roster is at the head coach position. The team will be led by Michael Toerper in 2022 after former head coach Dan Swanstrom announced in January that he accepted the offensive coordinator position at the University of Pennsylvania. Teorper, who was Swanstrom’s defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2019, returns to South Hill after spending the past two seasons as the safeties coach at Division I level Holy Cross.
“I think the most challenging aspect for me is being able to manage my time on a day-to-day basis between the administrative tasks that a head coach has to operate with, as well as having a pulse on every piece of the team,” Teorper said. “It's really time management, and being able to really do a nice job of investing in that time wisely. but always maintaining an understanding that it's about the players, they will always come first.”
He expects having to manage the team’s prosperous outlook for the upcoming season to be difficult as well.
“I think for us, one of the biggest challenges with a team that has such high expectations is maintaining the week-to-week focus on what we have to do that week to succeed on Saturday,” he said. “Not getting ahead of ourselves, not looking down the road, and really focusing on today's practice, today's meeting, and this week’s preparation in order to take care of business one week at a time.”
As Ithaca’s defensive coordinator, Toerper coached stifling defenses during his three-year stint. The Bombers’ defense held opposing offenses to 15.3 and 12.8 points per game in 2017 and 2018, respectively. He will inherit an already stout defensive unit in his first season. Ithaca’s defensive front was one of the top units in Division III in 2021. The Bombers allowed an average of 11.9 points per game, which ranked ninth in the nation. They also ranked ninth in red zone defense, holding opposing offenses scoreless 55.6 percent of the time.
The 2021 defense was formidable on 3rd down plays with a conversion percentage of 29.6 percent (25th lowest). Ithaca also tied for 22nd in the country in team sacks with 29.
Many of the defensive unit’s top players are returning for the 2022 campaign, but not all of them. Linebacker Isaac Hadac transferred to the University of Albany after recording the fourth-most tackles (44) for the Bombers in 2021. Hadac also tied for the team lead in sacks (3.5) last season with defensive lineman Ed Longest, who graduated last spring, and led Ithaca in tackles for loss with 9.5 (Longest was second with seven). Defensive lineman Antonio Valle also graduated in 2022 and was one of the team’s top sack-getters with three in 2021.
Among the returners, linebacker Miles Haynes and defensive back Michael Roumes will toe the turf again after they led the Bombers in tackles with 50 apiece. Roumes ranked in the top 50 in the nation in passes defended per game (1.2, tied for 44th).
Defensive backs Anthony Robinson and Ben Stola are also returning for their senior years. Robinson intercepted three passes, and led the team in passes broken up (eight) and solo tackles (29, 39 in total). Stola recorded 49 total tackles and broke up seven passes, and forced a team-high three fumbles in 2021.
Defensive backs Derek Slywka (team high four picks) and Akap Takor (three picks, five passes broken up, 39 total tackles) are also returning this season.
On the offensive side of the line of scrimmage, quarterback AJ Wingfield returns for his senior year after posting a solid season in 2021. Wingfield threw for 16 touchdown passes (20 touchdowns in total) and 2,383 yard passing, with only eight interceptions. His 67.8 completion percentage ranked 14th among Division III quarterbacks.
Wingfield won’t have his top receiver from last season in Andrew Vito, who graduated. Vito caught four touchdowns and chalked up 704 yards receiving and averaged 70.4 yards receiving per game, both of which led the Bomber offense. However, Michael Anderson, who tallied 571 receiving yards and caught a team-high six touchdown passes, will be back for his senior season.
Ithaca’s leading rusher in 2021, Jalen Hines, will compete as a junior this coming season. Hines churned out 567 yards and found the end zone six times on the ground last season.
“Really just keeping that…one-play-at-a-time mentality focus, and also just be a great teacher of situational football,” Toerper said of his vision for the team in 2022. “I think that's something that we're going to continue to harp on here.”
The Bombers open the 2022 season on the road at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, MA on Saturday Sept. 3.
Cornell University
According to Head Coach David Archer, last season is “ancient history.” Last year’s roster featured 50 seniors, most of whom have moved on and graduated while some are returning for their fifth year of eligibility.
“We had 50 seniors on the team last year between a super senior class with the COVID situation and our regular seniors,” Archer said. “We had a hundred or so players on the team last year. And most of all of them who've gone and graduated, some are coming back for fifth year. But because of that the team feels brand new. It feels like, like an expansion…where we have a lot of guys who sat behind older kids and didn't play…. It feels like a new beginning, and we're really just focused on that.”
One of the biggest losses to the roster was cornerback Michael Irons. During his senior year, Irons ranked seventh among Ivy League defenders in passes defended, accumulating the fourth-most passes broken up with nine.
There will also be a change at the quarterback position in 2022 as senior Richie Kenney graduated, and the team will have several options to choose from with seven quarterbacks listed on the roster. There are sophomores Jameson Wang, Jimmy Taylor, and Chad Martini; juniors Dylan Hale and Luke Duby; and seniors Jason Faulkenberry and Ben Mays.
Among those seven, Wang and Mays have seen the most playing time. In seven games in 2021, Wang completed 65 percent of his passes, throwing for 304 yards, four touchdowns, and four picks. In six games, Mays completed 57.75 percent of his attempts for 561 yards, three scores, and three interceptions. Wang finished with a higher rating than Mays (141.84 to 129.61).
Wang would certainly be the more dynamic option for Cornell at the position. Last season he averaged 5.5 yards per carry, which was not only the highest among all Ivy League quarterbacks, but also the seventh highest among all rushers. His average of 49.9 rushing yards per game ranked 10th in the league.
Archer did not confirm whether or not Wang would be the team’s starter for the 2022, but assured that he would see significant playing time.
“Wang is definitely going to play,” he said. “Whether he's the starting quarterback or not, he'll certainly be on the field.”
That being said, standouts such as wide receiver Thomas Glover and linebacker Jake Stebbins will return for their senior seasons. Glover finished second among Ivy League receivers in yards per game (76.7) and receiving yards in total (767) in 2021. He also ranked eighth among all players in all-purpose yards with 778.
Stebbins tied Dartmouth’s Jalen Mackie for first in the league in tackles per game, averaging nearly 10 (9.6). Stebbins recorded the most solo tackles (51) and total tackles (51), and the seventh most tackles for loss (10). His three sacks ranked fourth most.
“I think definitely the strength [of this team] is going to be Glover,” Archer said. “I think he's a really tremendous playmaker, and we're gonna have to give him the football as often as we can. I think Stebbins on defense at linebacker leads a really good linebacking corps. And then I think there's a lot of potential and a lot of young positions I'll know more about as we get practice started.”
One player Archer said he foresees taking major strides this season is sophomore running back Eddie Tillman. Tillman tallied 142 yards on 17 carries in five games in 2021, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
“He started to play more and more; he was a true freshman last year,” Archer said. “He got more and more carries as the season went on. And during the spring he has emerged as a really top threat at running back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.