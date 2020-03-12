The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced on March 12 that the winter regional and state championships will be postponed indefinitely in wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.
The sports that will be affected by this decision are ice hockey, bowling and boys and girls basketball. The Newfield High School boys basketball team was slated to compete against Weedsport on March 14 in a Class C regionals game at SRC Arena & Events Center in Syracuse.
NYSPHSAA issued an update on the winter championships on March 11, which stated that fans would not be permitted to attend the ice hockey championships on March 14 and 15 at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo.
NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said it is his goal to complete all winter championships on schedule.
"It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented," Zayas said in the press release. "I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”
