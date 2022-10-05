Soccer
(Boys) Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (SVEC) 10, Newark Valley 0
(Boys) Trumansburg 3, Odessa-Montour 0
(Boys) Dryden 6, Whitney Point 2
Cross Country
IAC South Divisional Meet (SVEC, Watkins Glen, Tioga, Newark Valley, Edison, Elmira-Notre Dame, Waverly)
Both of SVEC's teams placed first at Tuesday's meet in Owego. The boys team won with a score of 19 (Watkins Glen placed second with a score of 54). The girls team won with a score of 35 (Edison finished in second place with a score of 44).
Johnathan Garrison (18:38.22), Nathan Gillette (19:15.15) and Brian Belanger (19:21.17) placed first, second and third, respectively among male runners.
Matthew Fitch (19:46.79) and Eddie Rixford (19:56.04) finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
Ayasha Schweiger (22:45.71) and Isabella Matisco (22:45.96) recorded the top two times for the Eagles, finishing in fifth and sixth place, respectively, among female runners.
Today's Contests
(Girls Soccer) Marathon vs Groton at Ross Field (Groton), 4:30 p.m.
(Girls Soccer) Newfield vs Odessa-Montour at Cancro Field (Newfield), 4:30 p.m.
(Girls Soccer) Candor vs Waverly at Veteran's Memorial Stadium (Waverly), 7 p.m.
(Girls Soccer) Lansing vs Dryden at Dryden High School, 7 p.m.
(Girls Soccer) South Seneca vs Naples at Naples Community Park, 4:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Southern Cayuga vs Lansing at Lansing High School, 5 p.m.
(Volleyball) Trumansburg vs Groton at Groton Junior/Senior High School, 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Dryden vs Moravia at Moravia High School, 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Watkins Glen vs Newfield at Sue France Gymnasium (Newfield), 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Spencer-Van Etten vs Elmira Heights at Edison High School, 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Odessa-Montour vs Candor at Candor High School, 6:30 p.m.
(Boys Golf) South Seneca vs Naples at Bona Vista Golf Course, 4 p.m.
