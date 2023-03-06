The Ithaca College gymnastics team finished off its regular season with a 189.650-187.600 victory over Springfield College on Senior Day inside Ben Light Gymnasium. The Bombers have now won four straight dual meets.
The Bombers started the meet off strong with 47.550 on vaults as all six gymnasts scored over 9.350. Kaylie Goodwin earned the top score with 9.625, while Nya Pauldon turned in 9.600. Meghan Bell was third for IC with a 9.500 and Skye Cohen scored 9.425. Samantha Nothnagel earned 9.400 and Cassidy Gallivan was awarded 9.350. Cameryn Nichols returned to the vault in an exhibition and scored 9.400.
Springfield scored 45.525 on bars in the opening rotation.
IC moved over to bars and finished the routine with 46.250 for a two-rotation total of 93.800. Springfield earned 47.125 on vault to earn 92.650 at the midway point. Zoe Kyriakopoulos paced the Bombers on bars with a career-best 9.750, while Cohen earned 9.575. Mary Collier recorded the third highest score at 9.125. Goodwin finished with 8.950, Marlena Bailey earned 8.850 and Julia O'Sullivan had 8.725. Nothnagel competed in an exhibition and scored 9.125.
Ithaca produced a solid rotation on beam with 47.525 for a three total of 141.325. Springfield closed the gap to just .2 points as the Pride finished on the floor with 48.475 to give them 141.125 heading into the final rotation.
Nichols shined on the beam with 9.825, just missing her school record mark of 9.850. Emily Kobusky scored 9.650, while Goodwin and Caitlin Pellegrino tied with 9.550. Cohen earned 8.950 and Kyriakopoulos finished with 8.325. Pauldon scored 9.425 in an exhibition.
The Bombers put the meet away on floor as IC scored 48.325 to finish the meet with 189.650. Springfield totaled 46.475 on beam for a meet total of 187.600. Grace Murray earned the highest score for IC at 9.775, while Pellegrino was a close second at 9.725. Nichols turned in a routine of 9.650 and Abby Chesshire was awarded 9.600. Bell finished her performance with 9.575 and Cohen scored 9.525. Goodwin received 9.450 in her exhibition routine.
Ithaca will continue its season at the NCGA East Region Championships next Saturday, March 11 at Ursinus College. A top three finish will qualify the Bombers for the NCGA Championships at Winona State in Winona, Minn. on March 25.
