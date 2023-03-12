The Cornell women's lacrosse team raced out to a 5-0 lead, built its advantage to as many as 10 goals and defeated Columbia 13-6 on Saturday afternoon at Wien Stadium. The Big Red improved to 5-1 (2-0 Ivy), while the Lions slipped to 3-3 (0-2 Ivy).
Cornell improved to 26-0 all-time against the Lions thanks to a defense that has limited opponents to single-digit goals for the fourth time in six games. The Big Red forced 13 turnovers, including three by Katie Castiello and apiece from Amanda Cramer, Shannon Brazier, Marissa Stafford and Caitlin Tully. In goal, Ellie Horner made six saves in improving to 5-1.
Offensively, Amanda Cramer (one goal, three assists) and Josie Vogel (two goals, two assists) were among six multi-point scorers for the Big Red. Cramer added three draw wins, two caused turnovers and two ground balls.
The Lions held a 32-27 edge in shots, though Cornell put 21 on goal to just 12 for Columbia. The home team also led in draws 12-11. Cecelia Messner and Dani Falcone had two goals apiece as the Lions scored four of their six goals on free position shots. Ella Sangree made eight saves in goal for Columbia.
After shutting out the home team over the first 22:31 and building a 5-1 lead, the Big Red took an 8-2 lead into the locker room and pushed its advantage to 13-3 midway through the fourth before Cornell went to its reserves. Columbia netted the game's final three goals to close the final margin.
The Big Red will return home to face Binghamton in a non-conference, midweek game on Tuesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field. The contest will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.