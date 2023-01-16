Defending Ivy League champion Princeton rallied from a seven-point second half deficit to win a grind-it-out 75-68 decision over Cornell on Saturday evening at Newman Arena in a battle of conference unbeatens. The Big Red had its eight-game home win streak snapped in falling to 12-4 (2-1 Ivy), while the Tigers won their fourth straight overall in improving to 12-4.
The Big Red forced 18 Princeton turnovers and collected 12 steals, but the visitors embarked on a 14-5 run to take the lead before see-sawing back and forth for several minutes. Cornell took its final lead at 61-60 with 5:44 left when Isaiah Gray banged home a 3-pointer, but on the ensuing possession the junior was called for a technical foul after forcing a Princeton turnover. The Tigers hit both free throws to go into the lead and never surrendered it
Gray was among three double figure scorers, scoring 11 with three steals, while Chris Manon (15 points, five rebounds) and Guy Ragland Jr. (13 points, eight rebounds) joined him. Greg Dolan and Sean Hansen each had eight points, with the senior adding four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Manon and Marcus Filien also had multiple steals for the home team. Cornell shot 42 percent from the floor, including just 37 percent in the decisive second half.
The Tigers, meanwhile, hit 53 percent of its shots in the second half and 18-of-24 free throws in the second 20 minutes after going to the line just twice in the first half. In all, Princeton out-shot the home team 26-13 from the charity stripe. Ryan Langborg was the biggest beneficiary, connecting on 9-of-10 among his 20 points, while Tosan Evbuomwan had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the win. Deven Austin scored had 15 points, including hitting all five of his field goals, and Caden Pierce posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Tigers won the battle of the boards 34-30 in the win.
Cornell led 37-34 at the break after Princeton's game-tying shot at the end of halftime was determined to be after the shot clock after a review. Ragland Jr. led the home team with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and had three key offensive rebounds. The Big Red forced 10 turnovers by the break and held a decisive 23-3 scoring edge off the bench. In a game that featured eight ties and 15 lead changes, neither team led by more than seven - Cornell's momentary second half lead or Princeton's free-throw ballooned final margin.
Next Up
• Cornell completes its three-game home stand against the Ivy League favorites when it welcomes Yale to Newman Arena on Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.
• The contest will be televised on ESPNU.
• The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 119-111 after Cornell snapped a 16-game skid against Yale in a 71-65 victory on Feb. 26, 2022 in Ithaca.
