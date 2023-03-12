Seven Cornell wrestlers, all ranked in the top 15 at their respective weight classes, had their seeds and NCAA Championship tournament draws revealed on Wednesday evening. Six were seeded in the top 10 and four are in the top four at their weights.
To no one's surprise, three-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis is the No. 1 seed at 149 pounds and meets the winner of a pigtail match between Anthony White of Rutgers and Isaiah Delgado of Utah Valley. A win could match him up with Northern Iowa's Colin Realbuto, brother of former Big Red grapplers Brian and Dylan Realbuto. Brian Realbuto was a three-time All-American at Cornell.
Junior Vito Arujau is already a two-time All-American and will look to win his first national title as the No. 3 seed at 133 pounds. He'll face Columbia's Angelo Rini in round one, then potentially face the winner of Ohio State's Jesse Mendez or Oregon State's Jason Shaner in round two.
Both Julian Ramirez at 165 and Chris Foca at 174 are seeded fourth after claiming EIWA titles last weekend and now set their sights on becoming All-Americans for the first time. Ramirez begins his quest against Michigan State's Caleb Fish in round one, then would face either Penn State's Alex Facundo or Pittsburgh's Holden Heller in round two. Foca, meanwhile, open the tourney with Arizona State's Cael Valencia with the winner to battle either South Dakota State's Cade DeVos or Central Michigan's Alex Cramer to reach the quarterfinals.
Freshman EIWA champion Vince Cornella is the No. 7 seed at 141 pounds and will face Rider's McKenzie Bell in his first NCAA tournament match, with the winner to battle either Lachlan McNeil of North Carolina or Michigan's Cole Mattin in round two.
As the No. 10 seed at 197 pounds, EIWA champion Jacob Cardenas will face familiar foe Luke Stout of Princeton in round one. The two met twice this season - once in the dual and again in the EIWA semifinals - with Cardenas winning both by scores of 8-0 and 8-1, respectively. A win match him with seventh-seeded Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State or No. 26 Gavin Hoffman of Ohio State.
Freshman Brett Ungar is the No. 15 seed at 125 pounds and will attempt to avenge a regular season loss to No. 18 Ryan Miller of Penn, who earned a 6-1 victory over Ungar in their dual matchup. The Big Red rookie was the EIWA runner-up after falling to Princeton's Patrick Glory in the finals. A win over Miller would likely create a rematch between the conference finalists in the second round if Glory can get past Oklahoma State's Reece Witcraft.
The NCAA Championships kick off on Thursday, March 16 at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Live coverage of the championships can be found on ESPNU and ESPN throughout the three-day event.
