Cornell forced 20 turnovers and held the Big Green to 27 second half points to pull away from Dartmouth for a 74-63 victory on Sunday afternoon at Leede Arena. The Big Red improved t0 11-3 on the season in winning the league opener for both teams, while the Big Green lost its sixth straight and fell to 4-11.
The Big Red started out 2023 the same way it ended 2022, winning its fourth straight and second consecutive on the road. Greg Dolan netted a game-high 15 points and added four rebounds and three steals to lead three double figure scorers. Chris Manon and Isaiah Grayeach had 12 points, with Gray adding six rebounds and two steals. The Big Red won despite shooting just 42 percent from the floor and hitting 9-of-28 from beyond the arc, but outscored the home team 21-11 off turnovers and 18-6 on the fastbreak to earn the key road victory.
Dame Adelekun had 14 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals to lead Dartmouth, which also got 11 points from both Cam Krystkowiak and Ryan Cornish. Cornish had seven rebounds and Krystkowiak made three of the team's six treys. Cornell held Dartmouth to 6-of-26 shooting from 3-point range (23 percent).
The win was the first on the road in an Ivy opener since the 2008-09 season, one year before its last 11-3 start. Cornell has now won three straight Ancient Eight regular season games dating back to last season.
First Half
• A back-and-forth first half ended with Cornell holding a narrow 37-36 lead after Manon's driving layup with three seconds to play.
• The Big Green shot 52 percent from the floor and held Cornell to 39 percent shooting, but the Big Red's six 3-pointers proved to be the difference.
• The home team controlled the paint, outscoring Cornell 22-10 in large part due to Adelekun, who had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go along with six boards.
• Dolan had nine points and three rebounds, Hansen scored eight and Williams had five with four assists and three boards.
• Dartmouth scored the game's first five points to set the tone, but a 10-3 Big Red run over just 53 seconds, including five points apiece from Dolan and Williams, gave the visitors the lead.
• The Big Green responded with a 9-0 run and it was game-on.
• Dartmouth's 17-10 lead was its largest of the half, and the Big Red led by as many as five at 29-24 after an 8-0 spurt of its own.
• Hansen and Guy Ragland Jr. both hit 3-pointers during the run.
• The lead changed hands 11 times in the opening 20 minutes, with the last one coming on Manon's driving bucket with three seconds left to send the visitors into the break with a 37-36 edge.
Second Half
• Cornell's defense and pluckiness carried it home, as the Big Red held Dartmouth to 27 second half points and a miserable 3-for-14 shooting half from 3-point range, while also forcing 12 turnovers.
• The Big Red outscored Dartmouth 13-0 off turnovers in the half and had 10 big second chance points in never surrendering the lead back.
• The lead was four points before Max Watson hit consecutive triples to push the Big Red lead to double figures seven minutes into the half.
• While the home team twice cut the deficit to four, it never go within single digits.
• The last time Dartmouth got within four, Dolan hit a tough step-through basket with 2:33 remaining and the shot clock running down.
• That triggered a game-ending 9-2 Big Red run to escape off the floor with its first Ivy victory of the year.
• Gray had nine big second-half points to lead the visitors, including a putback with 1:33 left to make it a three-possession game.
Next Up
• Cornell opens Ivy League play at home when it meets preseason conference favorite Penn on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall.
• The Quakers lead the all-time series 161-75, including winning five straight and 16 of the past 17.
• The Big Red's last win in the series came in an 80-71 victory on Feb. 1, 2019 behind 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Matt Morgan '19.
