Cornell men's lacrosse fell to #8/#8 Penn State, 10-6, at Schoellkopf Field on Saturday, March 11. The Big Red was led by CJ Kirst, who tallied three points on two goals and an assist. The loss pushes Cornell to 4-1 (0-0 Ivy), while Penn State improves to 5-1 (0-0 B1G) and earns its third straight top-10 win.
In its lowest scoring game this season, Cornell had just two multi-point scorers. Kirst's three points were followed by two points from Billy Coyle, both from goals.
Jack Traynor led the Nittany Lions with four points on two goals and two assists. His brother, Matt Traynor, finished the day with a hat trick. Kevin Winkoff also tallied a multi-point game with three assists. Jake Moring and TJ Malone added 2 points a piece with a goal and an assist.
The Nittany Lions took control right out of the gate, scoring the first goal with 8:33 remaining in the first. Coyle had the answer less than 40 seconds later, but Penn State would score three unanswered over the next 20:52 of game play, leading 4-1 before Coyle found his second goal with 2:04 remaining in the half. This closed the gap to 4-2 at halftime.
The second half opened with goals from Hugh Kelleher and Kirst to tie the game at four. Penn State went on a second 3-0 run with goals at 6:52, 4:32, and 4:18 to jump out to a 7-4 lead, but a second goal by Kirst and Andrew Dalton's six goal of the season closed out the third quarter with a 7-6 Cornell deficit. The Nittany Lions closed the game on a 3-0 run, shutting out Cornell in the fourth quarter to win, 10-6.
Up Next
Cornell men's lacrosse returns to action next week to open Ivy play at Yale. The game is set for 12 p.m. on March 18, at Reese Stadium and with a broadcast on ESPN+.
