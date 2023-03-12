The Ithaca College men's track & field team wrapped up the first day of the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex on March 10 and finished the competition with eight points.
Dom Mikula highlighted the day for IC as he was the national runner-up in the pole vault at 4.95 meters (16' 2.75"). Mikula entered the competition at 4.70 meters and cleared the bar on his first attempt. He then went over 4.85 meters on his first try and then cleared 4.90 meters on his first attempt to secure a place on the podium. His championship would come to an end at 5.00 meters as he picked up eight points for IC.
Jalen Leonard-Osbourne will look to defend his national title in the 60-meter dash tomorrow at 11:55 a.m. as he clocked the second-fastest time in the preliminary race at 6.73 seconds.
Brendan Sheehan also competed in the pole vault and finished ninth overall at 4.85 meters (15' 11), just narrowly missing out on All-America status.
Andy Frank was also in action and competed in the 200-meter dash where he finished 14th overall in a season-best time of 21.83 seconds.
Tomorrow, Justin Showstead will enter the championship in the shot put at 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.