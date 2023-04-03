The Cornell men's lacrosse team got on the board six seconds into the game, scored a school-record 10 goals against a Division I opponent in the first quarter, and cruised to a 22-11 win over Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon at Schoellkopf Field. The Big Red improved to 7-1 (3-0 Ivy), while the Big Green slipped to 6-2 (1-1 Ivy).
The Big Red led 3-0 just 64 seconds in, 6-0 before the Big Green got on the board and 10-2 after 15 minutes, one shy of the school record of 11 set against Washington & Lee (DIII) in 1986. It matched the 10 goals against both Ivy and Division I opponents, with the last time being in 2007 when it notched double figures against Yale in a 19-8 victory. It was 14-4 at halftime and Cornell was never threatened.
Against one of the top faceoff units in the country, Cornell won the game's first six starts and went 21-for-37 on the day. The Big Red won four faceoffs in the game's opening 75 seconds against a Dartmouth team that entered the day winning 64 percent. All three of Cornell's primary faceoff men posted winning records on the day against the nation's third-ranked Big Green group.
CJ Kirst had five goals and assisted on a sixth, both Aidan Blake and Hugh Kelleher scored four times, and 11 different players had at least one point for the home team. Billy Coyle (two goals, two assists) also had a four-point day, with Spencer Wirtheim and JJ Lombardi each posting a goal and two assists for three points apiece.
All-America defender Gavin Adler caused three turnovers in front of Chayse Ierlan, who made 10 saves before giving way to Wyatt Knust in the fourth.
Dartmouth's Colin McGill had two goals and two assists, with Tommy Rogan and Henry Bonnie each tallying twice. Mitchell Myers was 14-of-30 at the faceoff X and Sam Cooper made 11 saves off the bench for the Big Green.
Quarter 1
- Jack Cacadden mirrored his opening from last weekend, winning the opening faceoff and taking the ball straight to goal. He held on to it this time, scoring six seconds into the game.
- The goal was the first in a 6-0 Cornell run.
- The Big Green first scored at 7:16 in the first, but the Big Red would close on a 4-1 run to lead, 10-2.
Quarter 2
- Ryan Sheehan opened the second-quarter scoring, finding the net on a pass from Billy Coyle just over a minute into the quarter.
- Cornell allowed just two more Dartmouth goals in the first half, while adding three more to lead, 14-4.
- Aiden Blake and Hugh Kelleher each completed a hat trick in the first half.
Quarter 3
- Blake and Kelleher each tallied their fourth goal in the third quarter, coming at 12:54 and 0:15.
Quarter 4
- Knust joined the Big Red with 7:27 remaining in the fourth, where he made his first save this season.
Some Big Red Numbers
- Cornell matched its most single-quarter goals in program history against a DI opponent and an Ivy opponent with 10. The last time Cornell tallied 10 against an opponent in one quarter came against Yale in the 2007 season.
- Kelleher tallied a career-high four goals and four points in the contest.
- Blake matched his career-high in goals (4).
- Luzzi tallied his first-career goal in his first-career appearance.
- CJ Kirst scored at least five goals for the fifth time this season.
Up Next
The Big Red chases 4-0 in Ivy Play for the first time since the 2013 season, when the Cornell went 6-0 in conference on its way to Final Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
