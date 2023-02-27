In what turned out to be a nail biter from start to finish, the No. 15 ranked Ithaca College women's basketball team fell 54–52 to Skidmore College in the Liberty League Championship game.
The Bombers (23-4, 17-1 Liberty League) struggled offensively throughout the game, shooting just 34% from the field. Ithaca held its only lead at 6–5, chasing the Thoroughbreds for the majority of the game. The Bombers came storming back from a double-digit deficit late in the fourth, but ultimately came up just a few seconds too late.
Emmy Plage got the scoring started, converting a layup and a three-pointer on the Thoroughbreds' first two possessions. Lindsey Albertelli responded with a sweet finish at the basket to get the Bombers on the board. The Bombers' defense turned it on quickly, allowing no score over the next five minutes. However, Ithaca also hit a drought until 5:20 left in the quarter with a Cara Volpe basket cutting the deficit to 5–4. Another finish by Albertelli on the Bombers' next possession gave them a 6–5 lead with 4:19 remaining.
Skidmore ended its drought with 4:08 remaining, earning back-to-back scores to reclaim a 9–6 lead. The Bombers and Thoroughbreds traded scores over the few possessions, and a three by Kate McCarney gave Skidmore a two-possession lead. With a minute remaining in the opening stanza, a turnover by the Bombers allowed the Thoroughbreds to extend its lead to six. The Bombers were able to find a score on its last possession, cutting the deficit to 18–14.
The Bombers struggled again in the early minutes of the second quarter, not getting a score until 5:20 left in the half. The Thoroughbreds increased its lead to 22–14 over that span. Anabella Yorio got the Bombers' first basket of the quarter, putting on a hesitation move for an easy basket to bring the Bomber faithful to life. Another basket by Volpe on the next possession brought the score to 22–18.
Free throws by the Thoroughbreds ended a four-minute drought, hitting six consecutive free throws to take a ten-point lead with 1:31 remaining. With 45 seconds left, Natalie Smith drained the Bombers' first three of the game, making the score 28–21 going into the half.
Both teams continued to struggle offensively out of the half but continued to play physical defense. The Thoroughbreds got its first score with 7:48 left and the Bombers' first score came with 5:52 left to play. Yorio began to heat up midway through the quarter, earning four consecutive points to make it a five-point game with 3:01 remaining.
The Thoroughbreds quickly extended its lead back to 10, hitting a three-pointer and free throws to take back the momentum. The Bombers had several open looks from three in the final minutes of the quarter, but nothing fell and the Thoroughbreds took a 39–29 lead into the final quarter.
The Thoroughbreds extended its lead to 42–29 on its first two possessions of the fourth. Albertelli answered with four consecutive points, putting her defender through the spin cycle on both occasions. The Bombers' offense looked more fluid as the quarter progressed, and Hannah Polce got going with her first four points of the game. Smith and Volpe each hit free throws on the next possession to bring it to a two-score game at 46–40 with 5:25 remaining.
Trailing 48–42, the Bombers earned a huge shot clock violation, and Volpe converted free throws at the other end to bring the game within four. Another forced turnover for the Bombers led to a basket in transition for Albertelli, making the score 48–46 with 2:19 remaining. The Thoroughbreds responded to the Bombers' run with a basket to go ahead by four.
With one minute remaining, the Bombers trailed by four. The Bombers turned the ball over but quickly got a takeaway at the other end. With just 20 seconds left to play, the Bombers ran an inbounds play looking for a quick score. Camryn Coffeyfound some space and quickly drained the three to make it a one-point game at 50–49. Skidmore went 1-of--2 on free throws and the Bombers had a chance to tie with 12 seconds remaining.
The Bombers had a good look from Zoraida Icabalceta, but her shot rolled around the rim and out. Skidmore made the free throws, but again the Bombers made it interesting with a three from Emily Dorn to make it 53–52 with 1.1 seconds remaining. The Bombers put the Thoroughbreds on the line with half of a second remaining who only converted one, but the Bombers had run out of time.
With the win, Skidmore earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Bombers, meanwhile, wait to see if their body of work all season earned them a spot with an at-large bid. The NCAA selection show is tentatively scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.
