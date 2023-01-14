The Ithaca College women's basketball team won its fifth consecutive game with a 75–60 win over St. Lawrence University on Friday evening. The Bombers took the lead midway through the first quarter and never looked back, holding the lead and fighting off the Saints best efforts to make a comeback for the remainder of the game.
Emily Dorn led the Bombers offense with 18 points and three assists, displaying a dominant third quarter. Hannah Polce provided an important spark for the Bombers with three bombs from downtown, each igniting a scoring run for the Bombers. Cara Volpe's fantastic fourth quarter put her in double-figures, and Camryn Coffeyfinished with 12 points for the Bombers.
Both offenses struggled in the first quarter with the Bombers shooting 0-for-7 from the field to start the game. The Saint took the early 4–0 lead before Polce got the Bombers on the board with a bucket with just under six minutes to play. That sparked a 16–0 scoring run, giving the Bombers a double-digit lead late in the quarter. The Saints ended the run in the final seconds, and the Bombers took a 16–6 lead into the second quarter.
The Saints opened the second quarter with a 10–0 scoring run to bring the game to 16–14 with 7:36 left to play. Dorn ended the run with two free throws and a layup on the next possession. A big three-pointer by Coffey with a defender in her face put the Bombers back up by nine points with just over six minutes left to play. The Saints continued to fight its way back in the game, bringing the game within three points in the final minute. Four points from Hannah Polce in the final minute gave Ithaca a 33–28 lead at the half.
Early baskets from Dorn and Natalie Smith gave the Bombers an early nine-point lead in the second half. The Saints found a 7–2 scoring run, bringing the game to 39–34 with 5:48 left to play in the third. With just over five minutes left, Dorn found Polce wide open in the corner, converting another big three-pointer. A layup by Dorn on the next possession restored the Bombers nine-point lead.
Leading 44–40 with 2:15 left to play in the third quarter, Dorn continued to lead the Bombers offense, dishing out a great assist to Annabella Yorio and earning a tough basket on the next possession. The Bombers finished the quarter strong, with Coffey driving through traffic for a difficult basket and free throws from Yorio to take a 52–42 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Saints hit two threes in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, contributing to an 8–2 scoring run. Leading 54–50 with 8:30 left to play, Volpe scored eight consecutive points in the game to put the Bombers up by 12 points. A quick run brought the Saints within seven points with 5:02 remaining, but Polce hit her third three-pointer of the day on the next possession. Polce's trey ignited another Bombers run, scoring 10 consecutive points for a 73–56 lead, all but closing out the game. The Bombers finished the final two minutes with great defense, earning the victory, 75–60.
Ithaca College remain undefeated in Liberty League play with a 6–0 record and an 11–2 record on the season. The Bombers remain in Ithaca for a 2 p.m. tipoff on Saturday to host Clarkson University.
