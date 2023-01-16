On the backend of a back-to-back, the Ithaca College women's basketball team nearly had every active student-athlete record a point as the Bombers cruised past Clarkson University on Saturday in a 76-26 win. The Bombers held the visitors to single digit scoring totals in each quarter as they ran away in the second half for their six-straight victory.
Ithaca looked to use its strong defense in transition as it worked early with Hannah Polce earning a fast break bucket off a steal that gave them the 9-2 lead. The early run continued as the Golden Knights called an early timeout as Lindsey Albertelliconnected on a jumper making it 12-2 with 4:47 left in the first. The Bombers continued to make it hard for Clarkson to execute their offense as they held a 26-7 lead after the first 10 minutes.
IC stretched their lead to 20 points (32-12) just over three minutes into the second with a fast break Lindsey Albertellibucket that was assisted by Polce. Tough defense led to easy offense once again for Ithaca as they made it 38-12 with an Annabella Yorio layup. They carried a 40-12 advantage into the halftime break. Ithaca held the Golden Knights to just 5-of-30 shooting from the field.
The Bombers continued to roll out of the break outscoring Clarkson 15-5 during the third stanza. The fourth quarter saw many of the role players see minutes as Shae Sabino, Brady Lynch, Graycen Dubin and Isabella Mittelman finished with five or more points. Lynch finished a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor and added four rebounds and two assists. Lindsey Albertelli finished as the leading scorer as she netted 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting while collecting six rebounds.
The 26 points scored by the Golden Knights marked a season-low for them as it was also the fewest they scored since the 1982-83 season. Ithaca's defense was stifling all afternoon long holding Clarkson to just 11-of-62 shooting from the floor and 0-of-13 from 3-point range.
Ithaca returns to action on Friday, January 20 with a road matchup against Skidmore College slated for 5:30 p.m. Both programs will enter the matchup owning a perfect 7-0 record within the Liberty League. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.
