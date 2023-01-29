The No. 19 ranked Ithaca College women's basketball team defeated the RPI Engineers on Saturday afternoon in Ben Light Gymnasium by a score of 59-39. The Bombers complete yet another season sweep to improve their overall record to 16-2 and 11-0 in the Liberty League.
The Bombers win came from vigorous performances from both their offense and defense. Emily Dorn highlighted the offensive putting up a total of 20 points along with eight rebounds and two assists. Other Bombers such as Camryn Coffey, Hannah Polce, and Annabella Yorio also had strong performances. Coffey put up 14 points and both Polce and Yorio tallied 8 points each.
Ithaca's powerful defense, which has showed out all season long also put the Bombers above the Engineers today as Dorn, Gracin Dubin, and Yorio all had 3 steals in the game. Ithaca started the game slower than their usual performances, ending the first quarter with a tied score of 9-9. Despite this slower start the Bombers out rebounded the Engineers 10-8, three being offensive and the other eight on defense. Ithaca also held the lead for majority of the quarter with a total of 8:30.
The tone of the game changed immediately in the second quarter with Ithaca putting up 20 points to take control of the lead. They shot 50% on the foul line and 75% from three-point range. Again, the Bombers led in rebounds with a total of 11-7 over RPI. The Bombers solidified their lead with a 17-point third quarter. Ithaca shot 50% from both the foul line and three-point range. The Bombers rebounded the ball eight times throughout quarter, but the Engineers lead with a total of 10.
The Bombers never lost the lead or gave up their efforts, putting up 13 points in the final quarter to win the game 59-39. The Bombers defense shined with five defensive rebounds, five steals, and two blocks. The offense highlighted on these opportunities scoring 10 points on fast breaks.
Saturday's win concludes a 2-0 weekend for the Bombers and expands their lead as the front runners in the Liberty League. Ithaca's next game is February 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Ben Light Gymnasium when they host Union College.
