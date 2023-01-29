The Ithaca College men's basketball team and RPI Engineers battled until the end of this Saturday afternoon Liberty League matchup in Ben Light Gymnasium. Ithaca, which swept the season series, never let up and won by 11 points with a score of 63-52. With this win, the Bombers improve their overall record to 12-6 and are now 8-3 in Liberty League. The Engineers record drops to 13-6 in regular play and to 7-5 in Liberty League.
Ithaca had an explosive first half, which ended with a 34-27 lead over the Engineers. RPI actually jumped out to a 6-5 lead over the oping 2:14, but IC took control with an 18-0 run over the six minutes to make it a 23-6 contest at the midway point of the first half. IC hit four consecutive 3-pointers during the run.
With just under four minutes remaining in the half, the Bombers led by 15 points at 34-19 and the Engineers closed out the half with an 8-0 run to head into intermission down seven points.
The second half was all Bombers as well as IC maintained a six-to-11-point lead for nearly all 20 minutes, with one exception of five points at 48-43 with 10:40 on the clock.
Luka Radovich paced the offense with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Logan Wendell and Zach Warecheach added 11 points. Wendell also dished out six assists with four rebounds. Warech was 3-for-6 from 3-point range and pulled down three boards.
IC put together one of its best defensive efforts of the season as well. The Bombers held RPI to just 19-of-61 (31.1%) shooting from the field and 8-for-32 (25%) from 3-point range.
The Bombers return to Ben Light Gymnasium on February 3 for another Liberty League matchup against Union College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.