The Ithaca College men's basketball team trailed visiting St. Lawrence University by a single point heading into halftime, but the Bombers outscored the Saints, 41-18, over the final 20 minutes of action to come away with a 72-50 Liberty League victory inside Ben Light Gymnasium on Friday evening. Ithaca is now 9-4 on the season and 5-1 in the Liberty League, as it runs its winning streak to five games.
IC jumped out to a 6-0 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Logan Wendell and Zach Warech, but the Saints answered with a 12-2 by the 14:26 mark to take a 12-8 lead and held onto that advantage for the rest of the first half.
The Bombers knotted the contest at 14-14 after Jack Sternconverted 3-of-4 attempts, but a 3-pointer by St. Lawrence with just over nine minutes remaining. SLU's lead would grow to six points with 3:35 to go at 29-23, but IC chipped away with an 8-3 run to close out the half and went into intermission down by a 32-31 score. IC ended the half with a buzzer-beating putback from Stern.
That seemed to spark the Bombers coming out of the locker room as IC opened on a 9-0 run to begin the second half to build a 40-32 lead. Wendell scored on consecutive attempts and then George Sikoryak III followed with a layup.
Warech capped off the run with a 3-pointer as he finished the night with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Wendell added 14 points and five rebounds as he went 6-for-12 overall.
A 3-pointer from St. Lawrence ended the spurt at 40-35 with 16:02 to go, but another 9-3 run from the Bombers established an 11-point cushion at 49-38 three minutes later. Four different players for IC would score during that stretch.
With 11:05 left in the game, SLU made three attempts at the line to make it a six-point spread at 49-43, but the Bombers blew the game open from there as they outscored the Saints, 21-4, over the next five minutes to put the game away.
Skylar Sinon scored eight of his 13 points during that run, while Warech connected on two more 3-pointers and Wendell added five points.
Ithaca closed out the contest with a pair of makes at the line by Gavin Schauder.
The Bombers shot 16-for-37 (43.2%) in the second half and held St. Lawrence to just 5-of-22 (22.7%). IC also scored 16 points off turnovers in the second half and finished the game plus-12 in rebounding (45 to 33).
IC welcomes Clarkson to South Hill tomorrow afternoon for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.