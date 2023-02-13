The Ithaca College men's basketball team saw its five-game winning streak come to an end at St. Lawrence University on Saturday afternoon as the Bombers fell in overtime, 69-65. IC is now 16-7 on the year and 12-4 in the Liberty League with two games remaining in the regular season. The Bombers still maintain a one-game lead over St. Lawrence for the top overall seed in the upcoming tournament.
It was a close contest from the jump as IC and SLU played to seven ties and seven lead changes over the 45 minutes of action.
Ithaca took the first opportunity with a 5-0 run to open the game on a 3-pointer and layup from Zach Warech, but the Saints answered with 10 straight points to go ahead, 10-5, at the 16:44 mark of the first half. IC would knot the contest at 10-10 less than a minute later, only to watch the Saints notched five straight, and maintain that lead until back-to-back 3-pointers from Logan Wendell vaulted IC back ahead, 20-15, with 11:58 to go.
IC held onto the lead until 1:03 left in the half as SLU connected on one-of-two at the line to make it a 29-28 difference, but the Bombers went into halftime with a 30-29 edge as Wendell scored with three seconds left.
Wendell finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The Bombers would build a seven-point lead over the opening eight minutes of the second half, 44-37, behind 10 points from Luka Radovich, but the Saints would fight back to regain the lead at 45-44 with just under 10 minutes left.
Radovich would go on to post his fifth straight double-double with 21 points on 8-of-21 shooting and 15 rebounds.
The Saints maintained control of the contest until Skylar Sinon put in a layup with 1:11 remaining in regulation to give IC a 57-55 advantage, but SLU scored on the next trip down to tie things back up and eventually send the game to overtime.
Sinon put together a well-rounded contest with four points, five assists, two rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
In extra time, IC scored the first bucket on a Sinon layup, but SLU would retake the lead for good just a minute later and went on to win, 69-65.
Warech finished the day with eight points and eight rebounds, while George Sikoryak III and Liam Spellman each chipped in six points.
The Bombers conclude their regular season at Bard and Vassar next weekend. IC remains in the driver's seat to host the Liberty League Championship and needs just one win to secure the No. 1 seed.
