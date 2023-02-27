The Ithaca College men's basketball season came to an end on Friday evening after a 49–44 Liberty League semifinal loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at Ben Light Gymnasium. Ithaca ends its season with an 18-8 record.
The Bombers shot only 26.2% from the field and were outrebounded by the Engineers. The Engineers had the front foot all game as the Bombers were left chasing. The Bombers took a late lead with just three minutes left to play, but the Engineers finished the game with an 8–0 run.
The Bombers struggled offensively in the early minutes of the game, trailing 9–2 with 15:08 remaining. George Sikoryak IIIgot the momentum going with a silky finish, sliding into the lively student section. Logan Wendell and Luka Radovichquickly brought the game back to a one-possession game, both finishing tough layups at the rim.
The Engineers ended a five-minute scoring drought, hitting two free throws and a three-pointer to get back to a six-point lead over the Bombers with 9:13 remaining. Jack Sternanswered at the other end, bullying his way to the basket for a 14–10 score. Both teams traded scores over the next five minutes to a 18–12 game. Johnny Angbazo gave the Engineers its biggest lead of the game at 21–12 after converting an and-one with 2:17 remaining.
Stern again earned another tough basket to bring the Bombers' deficit down to seven, but Brian Kelly answered with a three to put the Engineers up 24–14. With 30 seconds left in the half, Skylar Sinon drained a three with a hand in his face, but free throws at the other end gave the Engineers a 26–17 advantage at the half.
The Bombers came out strong in the second half, scoring on its first two possessions. Baskets from Radovich and Zach Warech came after the Bombers forced a shot-clock violation, putting the deficit at five. The Engineers continued to answer at the other end, but a three by Wendell brought the Bombers within four with 12:48 left to play.
A three by Dylan Matchett silenced the crowd in Ben Light but was brought back to life after a basket by Stern and a three by Skylar Sinon to bring the game to 35–33. The Bombers, however, immediately fell into a four-minute drought, and the Engineers drained back-to-back threes to increase its lead to eight points with 7:22 remaining.
Again, the Bombers got back to work, putting together an 8–0 run to tie the game at 41-41. On the Engineers' next possession, Triston Wennersten came away with the ball in a scramble for the rebound, taking it the length of the court for an and-one, swishing his free throw for a 44–41 lead. RPI ended the run with a three of its own to tie the game at 44–44 with 3:02 remaining.
With 1:39 left, the Engineers grabbed the lead from two free throws. The Bombers had several looks down the final stretch but got nothing to fall. RPI converted free throws in the final minute, taking a 49–44 lead with 6.7 seconds left in the game for the eventual final score.
RPI moves on to play St. Lawrence for the Liberty League title on Sunday in Canton, N.Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.