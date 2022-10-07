SOCCER SCORES

Soccer

(Boys) Trumansburg 6, Waverly 0

(Boys) Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (SVEC) 9, Watkins Glen 0

(Boys) Dryden 1, Groton 0

(Girls) Midlakes 2, South Seneca 1

Volleyball

Waverly def. Newfield, 25-5, 25-15, 25-6

Lansing def. Whitney Point, 25-20, 25-9, 25-14

South Seneca def. Honeoye, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17

Today's Contests

(Volleyball) Candor vs Newark Valley at Candor High School, 4:30 p.m.

(Volleyball) Union Springs vs Groton at Groton High School, 6:30 p.m.

(Volleyball) Trumansburg vs Dryden at Dryden High School, 6:30 p.m.

(Girls Soccer) Newfield vs Tioga at Tioga Varsity Soccer Field, 4:30 p.m.

(Girls Soccer) Groton vs Moravia at Moravia Soccer Field, 4:30 p.m.

(Girls Soccer) Dryden vs Union Springs/Port Byron at Dryden High School, 7 p.m.

(Boys Soccer) Lansing vs Skaneateles at Sakeneateles High School Stadium Field, 5 p.m.

(Football) Trumansburg vs Groton at Ross Field (Groton), 7 p.m.

(Football) Bainbridge-Guilford vs SVEC at Candor High School, 7 p.m.

(Football) Newfield vs Unadilla Valley at Unadilla Valley High School, 7 p.m.

Tags

Sports Editor

Andrew is the sports editor as well as a news reporter for the Ithaca Times/Finger Lakes Community Newspapers. He also enjoys writing personal essays in his spare time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you