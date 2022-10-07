Soccer
(Boys) Trumansburg 6, Waverly 0
(Boys) Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (SVEC) 9, Watkins Glen 0
(Boys) Dryden 1, Groton 0
(Girls) Midlakes 2, South Seneca 1
Volleyball
Waverly def. Newfield, 25-5, 25-15, 25-6
Lansing def. Whitney Point, 25-20, 25-9, 25-14
South Seneca def. Honeoye, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Today's Contests
(Volleyball) Candor vs Newark Valley at Candor High School, 4:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Union Springs vs Groton at Groton High School, 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Trumansburg vs Dryden at Dryden High School, 6:30 p.m.
(Girls Soccer) Newfield vs Tioga at Tioga Varsity Soccer Field, 4:30 p.m.
(Girls Soccer) Groton vs Moravia at Moravia Soccer Field, 4:30 p.m.
(Girls Soccer) Dryden vs Union Springs/Port Byron at Dryden High School, 7 p.m.
(Boys Soccer) Lansing vs Skaneateles at Sakeneateles High School Stadium Field, 5 p.m.
(Football) Trumansburg vs Groton at Ross Field (Groton), 7 p.m.
(Football) Bainbridge-Guilford vs SVEC at Candor High School, 7 p.m.
(Football) Newfield vs Unadilla Valley at Unadilla Valley High School, 7 p.m.
