Volleyball
Lansing def. Southern Cayuga, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14
Watkins Glen def. Newfield, 19-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 15-12
Candor def. Odessa-Montour, 25-14, 25-13, 25-11
Spencer-Van Etten def. Edison, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19
Soccer
(Girls) Lansing 2, Dryden 1 (OT)
(Girls) Waverly 5, Candor 0
(Girls) Naples 6, South Seneca 0
Today's Contests
(Cross Country, Boys and Girls) Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (SVEC) and four other schools compete at Bob Green/Newark Valley Invitational, 4 p.m.
(Field Hockey) SVEC vs Moravia at Spencer-Van Etten High School, 4:30 p.m.
(Girls Soccer) Midlakes vs South Seneca at South Seneca High School, 6 p.m.
(Boys Soccer) Elmira-Notre Dame vs Newfield at Cancro Field (Newfield), 4:30 p.m.
(Boys Soccer) Waverly vs Trumansburg at Charles O. Dickerson High School, 5:15 p.m.
(Boys Soccer) SVEC vs Watkins Glen at Watkins Glen Alumni Field, 6:30 p.m.
(Boys Soccer) Groton vs Dryden at Dryden High School, 7 p.m.
(Boys Soccer) South Seneca/Romulus vs Bloomfield at Bloomfield High School Exhibition Field, 7 p.m.
(Girls Swimming/Diving) Lansing vs Waverly at Waverly High School, 5 p.m.
(Girls Swimming/Diving) Dryden vs Greene at Green High School, 5:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Lansing vs Whitney Point at Lansing High School, 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Waverly vs Newfield at Sue France Gymnasium (Newfield), 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Honeoye vs South Seneca/Romulus at South Seneca High School, 5 p.m.
