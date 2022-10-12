Volleyball
Candor def. Odessa-Montour, 25-21, 25-16, 25-7
Spencer-Van Etten def. Watkins Glen, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15
Soccer
(Boys) Lansing 4, Moravia 2
(Boys) Waverly 2, Dryden 0
(Girls) Dryden 1, Trumansburg 0 (OT)
Today's Contests
(Girls Swimming and Diving) Dryden vs Lansing at Dryden HS, 4:30 p.m.
(Girls Soccer) Marathon vs Groton at Ross Field (Groton), 5 p.m.
(Boys Soccer) Tioga vs Groton at Ross Field (Groton), 7:15 p.m.
(Volleyball) Spencer-Van Etten vs Newark Valley at SVE HS, 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) South Seneca vs Newfield at Sue France Gymnasium (Newfield), 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Trumansburg vs Moravia at Moravia HS Gym, 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Lansing vs Corning-Painted Post at Lansing HS, 6:30 p.m.
(Volleyball) Watkins Glen vs Candor at Candor HS Gym, TBD
