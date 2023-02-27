Women's ice hockey took a trip to Potsdam for an ECAC Hockey playoff series against Clarkson. The Big Red fell 5-1 to the Golden Knights amidst a Cornell goalie change late in the opening period of play.
Clarkson jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period after goals from Sara Swiderski, Nicole Gosling (power-play) and Brooke McQuigge that put the Big Red on its heels. Junior goaltender Deanna Fraser entered the game at relief for Brynn Dulac.
The Golden Knights had their fair share of chances on goal in the second period but were met by a stout Fraser in the net. She totaled 12 saves in the period including a crucial save on a rebound shot during the Clarkson power-play. Neither team would find the back of the net, keeping the contest at 3-0 going into the final period of action.
McQuiggue put the game out of reach with her second goal of the evening to give Clarkson a 4-0 lead. Lily Delianedis tallied the lone Big Red goal of the contest six seconds into the Cornell power-play late in the third period. The extra-attacker efforts of the Big Red were not successful as Gabrielle David punched in the final goal of the evening on the empty net.
Cornell and Clarkson will faceoff for game two of the ECAC Hockey quarterfinals tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. from Cheel arena. Game action will be broadcast on ESPN+.
