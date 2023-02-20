Women's ice hockey traveled to Messa Rink to take on Union in the final game of the regular season. Cornell completed the weekend sweep with a 3-1 victory against the Dutchwomen.
Union started the game with strong energy on their senior night. Paige Greco registered the opening tally of the game late in the first period to give the Dutchwomen a 1-0 lead. The Big Red came out in the second period with an enhanced level of focus and energy. Alexa Davis blasted a shot from deep that was tipped in by Kaitlin Jockims to put Cornell on the board and tie the game at 1-1.
A major penalty for spearing early in the third period proved to be vital towards the result of the contest. Izzy Daniel struck twice during the five-minute Big Red power play to give Cornell a 3-1 lead. Fraser played strong between the pipes in her return registering a .941 save percentage on 16 saves. The Big Red closed out the season with a strong effort to earn a victory on the road.
The Big Red will be back in action next weekend for an ECAC Hockey road playoff series against Clarkson. Game action will be broadcast to ESPN+.
