The #9 Big Red took the ice in an ECAC Hockey matchup against Princeton at Lynah Rink on Friday night. Cornell notched goals in each period of the contest, pushing them to a 4-1 victory over their Ivy-League foe.
Princeton standout Sarah Fillier opened the game up with a goal 19 seconds after puck drop. The Big Red would respond just over one minute later, with a goal from Kaitlin Jockims to even the game at one apiece. The goals came early and often, as Gillis Frechette put Cornell ahead 2-1 with a goal five minutes into the first period.
Sophomore forward Gabbie Rud tacked on another Big Red goal 4:44 minutes into the second period, extending the lead to 3-1.
Coming off a weekend where she registered a hat trick and her first Cornell goal, Avi Adam netted another one, pushing the lead to 4-1 which would ultimately be the result.
The Big Red were locked in during the Princeton powerplay, as they killed five Tiger power plays throughout the course of the game.
Next Action
The #9 -ranked Cornell Big Red will return Lynah Rink on Saturday Jan. 14, as they play host to the #4-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats. Game action will be broadcast on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.