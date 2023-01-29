The No. 11-ranked Cornell men's hockey team staved off a third-period comeback attempt by Dartmouth, defeating its Ivy League rival, 3-2, at Thompson Arena on Friday night.
Cornell, who opened the contest with the game's first three tallies, recorded two power-play goals on the night against the nation's top penalty kill.
Seniors Sam Malinski and Max Andreev were the beneficiaries of the man advantages, leading the Big Red to its third straight victory and its 11th win over its last 14 contests. Sophomore Kyle Penney also scored for the Big Red (13-6-1, 10-3-0 ECAC).
The Big Red have now scored a power-play goal in each of its last seven contests, converting at over a 52.4 percent clip (11-of-21).
Sean Chisholm and Alex Kraus scored third-period goals for Dartmouth hoping to spark a late-game comeback. Freshman goalkeeper Cooper Black made 35 saves for the Big Green (4-16-1, 3-10-1 ECAC).
How It Happened
Cornell opened the scoring just shy of seven minutes into the contest when a shot by Malinski from the right point ringed off the left post and into the net. Senior Jack Malone and freshman Dalton Bancroft assisted on Malinski's power-play tally.
Penney added onto Cornell's lead 71 seconds later, capitalizing on his own rebound on a wrap-around shot.
The Big Red potted its second power-play goal of the night in the second period when Andreev wristed a shot from the point that evaded traffic and went between the legs of Black.
Late in the middle frame, Dartmouth was handed a five-minute major penalty for hitting from behind, but the Big Red could not capitalize on the man advantage despite registering five shots on goal during the penalty.
Senior Ben Berard had two chances to score late in the second period while on the power play. The first rang off the crossbar and out of play. Following the ensuing faceoff, Berard hit the right post with a wrist shot from nearly the same location.
Cornell held Dartmouth at bay for the entire middle frame, generating 25 shot attempts to Dartmouth's six.
The Big Red concluded the contest with a plus-46 advantage in shot attempts (71-25), and a 38-15 edge in shots on goal.
Dartmouth ignited its third-period rally when it scored its first goal of the night with 6:48 remaining. A wrist shot by Chisholm from the right faceoff circle beat Cornell goaltender Ian Shane on his short side.
Shane finished the night with 13 saves while improving his record to 12-5-1 on the year.
The Big Green cut its deficit to one with a goal during an extra-attacker situation with 1:26 remaining. Krause redirected a shot from defenseman John Fusco at the top of the slot.
Dartmouth had a chance to score the game-tying goal with under 30 seconds left, also with an extra attacker, but Shane made a save with the bottom of his pad. Malinski prevented a rebound shot attempt by clearing the puck around the boards.
Game Notes
• Friday was the 144th all-time meeting between the Big Red and Big Green. Cornell improved to 87-50-7 all-time over its Ivy League foe and is unbeaten in 10 of its last 13 over Dartmouth (8-3-2).
• The one-goal victory for Cornell marked the sixth consecutive one-goal game between the Ancient Eight programs. At Thompson Arena, the last four contests have been decided by one goal.
• Malinski extended his point streak to seven games with his power-play goal that opened the scoring. He became the fourth Cornell defenseman while Mike Schafer '86 has been head coach to have points in seven straight games, joining Mark McRae (8 games in 2002-03), Patrick McCarron (8 games in 2016-17), and Charlie Cook (7 games in 2003-04).
• Cornell also increased its streak of games with a power-play goal to seven games, marking the ninth time the Big Red has scored with a man advantage in at least seven consecutive contests since 1995-96. It's the first instance since the 2019-20 team opened the year with a power-play goal in its first seven games.
Looking Ahead
Cornell continues its road trip in New England on Saturday when it travels to Harvard for a rivalry game at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. Puck drop from Cambridge, Mass., is slated for 7 p.m. Game action will be broadcast on ESPN+, and TSN+ for Canadian subscribers, as well as on the airwaves on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM).
