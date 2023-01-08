Senior Ben Berard and freshman Nick DeSantis each registered four-point nights for the No. 18-ranked Cornell men's hockey team in a 6-4 victory over RPI at Houston Field House on Saturday night.
All four of DeSantis' points came on assists, while Berard recorded a goal and three assists
Junior Gabriel Seger increased his point streak to a career-high five games with a two-point night.
Sophomore Hank Kempf recorded his first collegiate goal, while senior Sam Malinski, and freshman Sean Donaldson also scored for the Big Red (10-5-1, 7-3-0 ECAC).
Sutter Muzzati scored twice for RPI in the setback. Austin Heidemann and TJ Walsh each had two assists for the Engineers (8-12-1, 3-7-0 ECAC).
Ian Shane made 10 saves to earn the victory between the pipes for Cornell.
How It Happened
Identical to Friday night against Union, a Cornell defenseman scored the game's first goal in the opening two minutes. On Saturday, Kempf took a shot from the point that found its way through traffic to give the Big Red an early 1-0 lead.
Berard increased the Big Red's lead near the halfway point of the opening frame. DeSantis sent a centering pass to Berard for a one-timer that got past RPI goaltender Jack Watson, who finished the night with 22 saves before being pulled after allowing Cornell's sixth goal.
Cornell had a chance to further increase its lead with a 5-on-3 power play chance, but RPI's defense prevented the Big Red from scoring.
RPI took advantage of a Cornell major penalty – which was initially called a minor penalty prior to video review – scoring three goals in the first four-plus minutes of the second period to take a 3-2 lead.
Zach Tupker drew an interference penalty on a breakaway opportunity, which led to a penalty shot being called. Tupker's shot was initially stopped by Watson, but found its way past the Engineers' goalkeeper to even the game at 3-all.
The remaining majority of the contest was all Cornell as the Big Red tallied three more goals to take a 6-3 lead.
Cornell regained the lead when Berard set up Malinski for his goal, sending a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle behind Watson.
While Cornell was on a 4-on-3 power play, Seger extended the Big Red lead when he passed the puck in front of RPI's goal, deflecting off an Engineer defender's stick, and into their own goal.
In the third period, Donaldson added an insurance marker for Cornell when his wrap-around shot went between Watson's legs.
RPI's Kyle Hallbauer trimmed the Engineers' deficit with a power-play goal with 2.3 seconds left to round out the scoring.
Game Notes
• Saturday was the 117th all-time meeting between the two Empire State programs. Cornell improved to 67-39-11 against RPI, and has won four of its last five against the Engineers. The Big Red are also unbeaten in five of its last six at Houston Field House dating back to 2016-17, going 4-1-1 at the venue.
• After netting six goals against Union on Friday, the Big Red also scored six times on Saturday. It marked the first time Cornell scored six-plus goals in consecutive games since posting a 6-2 win over Canisius on Dec. 30, 2017 and a 7-1 win over Princeton on Jan. 5, 2018.
• Following an 11-goal weekend last week against AIC, Cornell scored 12 times this weekend against Union and RPI. It is the first time Cornell has recorded consecutive 11-goal weekends since 1990-91 (Vermont – 6 – 1/4/91, and RPI – 5 – 1/5/91; Princeton – 6 – 1/11/91, and Army – 5 – 1/12/91).
• Tupker took Cornell's first penalty shot since Trevor Yates was unsuccessful against Yale on Feb. 11, 2017. The senior was the first Big Red player to score on a penalty shot since Alex Rauter against New Hampshire on Nov. 26, 2016.
• During his career-long, five-game point streak, Seger has logged eight points (two goals, six assists).
• Berard increased his point streak to four games, all of which have featured multi-point outputs by the senior. During the stretch, Berard has 10 points (two goals, eight assists).
• With four consecutive multi-point games, Berard is the first Cornell player to accomplish the feat since Morgan Barron opened the 2019-20 season with four multi-point games (five goals, five assists).
• DeSantis also has at least one point in his last four contests, posting three goals and six assists during the span.
• After winning 14 faceoffs against Union on Friday, Seger went 11-of-14 at the faceoff dot on Saturday.
• All four of RPI's goals came in power-play situations, marking the first time Cornell allowed at least four power-play goals since March 18, 2006, when the Big Red yielded five power-play goals to Harvard in the ECAC Championship game.
Looking Ahead
Cornell will return to action next Saturday, Jan. 14, when it travels to face Boston University in the Big Red's final non-conference game of the season. Puck drop at Agganis Arena is scheduled for 4 p.m. Game action will be broadcast on ESPN+, as well as on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM) with Jason Weinstein on the call.
