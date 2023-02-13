Cornell Men’s Hockey Defeats Colgate

A three-goal spurt in the opening 2:53 of the second period aided the No. 11-ranked Cornell men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Colgate at a raucous sold-out Lynah Rink on Friday night.
Senior forward Zach Tupker, junior forward Kyle Penney, and sophomore forward Sullivan Mack were the trio of players to score in the span for the Big Red.
Sophomore goaltender Ian Shane made 11 saves to earn his 15th victory of the season for Cornell (16-7-1, 13-4-0 ECAC).
Matt Verboon (goal, assist) and Nick Anderson (two assists) logged multi-point nights for Colgate. Carter Gylander made 26 saves between the pipes for the Raiders (13-14-2, 10-7-0 ECAC).
“That was average in a lot of areas. Average in discipline, average in special teams, average in 5-on-5 play, average offensively, average defensively," said Mike Schafer '86, the Jay R. Bloom '77 Head Coach of Men's Ice Hockey. "It was disappointing to see us play in a big game against a good hockey team that way. The short spurt won us the game. After that we were bad defensively, bad in transition, bad awareness, awful discipline. It's something we'll address tomorrow."
How It Happened
A chippy first period saw the visiting Raiders stake a 1-0 lead just over seven minutes into the contest with a goal during a 5-on-3 power-play. Ethan Manderville, the son of former Cornell player Kent Manderville, was situated at the left post where he deposited the rebound of a saved one-timer.
Despite the opening tally, neither team was able to generate much offense in the opening 20 minutes, as 12 of the 29 shot attempts in the period were on target. Cornell had a slight 7-5 advantage in shots on goal after the frame.
Cornell seized its offensive chances early in the second period, scoring three times in the opening 2:53 to give the Big Red a two-goal advantage.
Tupker evened the game with a goal 33 seconds into the stanza, capitalizing on a failed Colgate clearing attempt from its defensive end.
Penney gave Cornell the lead 61 seconds following Tupker's goal, scoring on a wraparound after a backdoor shot by senior forward Max Andreev went wide of the net.
Another Colgate turnover in its defensive zone proved to be costly as senior defenseman Tim Rego and Mack combined to create a scoring chance that led to Mack's goal.
"We're huge on the shift after a goal," Penney said. "It's the biggest shift of the game. Obviously, they're going to want to come back and play hard, but if we keep the momentum going, we're going to have the success."
Colgate took advantage of another power play when Verboon trimmed the Big Red's lead with 8:51 remaining in the third period with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle.
The Raiders threatened in the final 1:28 with Gylander pulled, but the Big Red prevented Colgate from registering a shot on goal with the extra attacker. Penney and senior defenseman Travis Mitchell blocked two of the four shot attempts generated, as the other two were off target.
Game Notes
• The victory was Cornell's 600th all-time win at Lynah Rink since the building opened prior to the 1957-58 season. Before the Lynah Faithful, the Big Red have a record of 600-227-70 (.708).
• Friday marked the 165th all-time meeting between the two Central New York programs. Cornell improved to 88-61-16 all-time over Colgate, while increasing its record to 14-5-4 over its last 23 games against the Raiders.
• Rego and Andreev each increased their point streaks to three games with their assists. Penney and sophomore forward Jack O'Leary each logged their second instance of recording points in consecutive games this season.
• Senior defenseman Sam Malinski had his 10-game point streak snapped on Friday. Malinski had four shots on goal in the contest, three of which came in the second period.
• Cornell improved to 14-0-0 when leading after the second period this season. In the Big Red's five seasons of competition, Cornell has an 85-2-3 mark when ahead after 40 minutes of play. Under Mike Schafer '86, Cornell is 392-22-27 when heading into the final period of regulation with a lead.
Looking Ahead
Cornell and Colgate will shift the rivalry between the two Central New York programs to the Raiders' home ice on Saturday when it squares off at the Class of 1965 Arena. Puck drop from Hamilton, N.Y., is slated for 7:30 p.m. Game action will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM).
