The #9 Big Red faced off against the #4 Quinnipiac Bobcats at Lynah Rink on Saturday night.
The Bobcats got off to a fast start, scoring three goals in the opening period of the contest. Madison Chantler, Jess Schryver, and Maya Labad were credited for the Bobcat goals.
Sadie Peart and Schryver netted the puck for Quinnipiac to stretch the lead to 5-0 going into the final period.
The Bobcats scored six consecutive goals, as Shay Maloney got on the board five minutes into the third period.
Freshman forward Avi Adam took advantage of the power play, putting the Big Red in the scoring column during the final minute of play.
The #4 Bobcats started fast and never slowed down as the claimed a 6-1 victory against the #9 Big Red.
Next Action
The #9 Big Red will return to the ice on Tuesday Jan. 17. They will travel north to take on central New York counterpart Syracuse. Game action will be broadcast to ESPN+.
