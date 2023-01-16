Boston University freshman defenseman Lane Hutson scored with three seconds left to lift the No. 7-ranked Terriers to a 4-3 victory over No. 15-ranked Cornell in men's hockey action at Jack Parker Rink inside Agganis Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Senior defenseman Sam Malinski and junior forward Gabriel Seger each scored a goal and recorded two assists for Cornell in the setback. Sophomore goaltender Ian Shane made 36 saves in goal for the Big Red (10-6-1).
Jay O'Brien and Matt Brown each recorded two assists, both of which came on the Terriers' third-period goals. Drew Commesso made 28 saves between the pipes for the Terriers (15-6-0).
How It Happened
Cornell opened the scoring late in the first period when senior Ben Berardpounced on a loose puck near the right post. Malinski sparked the scoring chance with a pass following a wrap-around. Seger was credited with the primary assist as he utilized a directed deflection with his stick to Berard.
The Terriers tied the game just over five minutes into the second period with a shot from the point that ringed off the left post and crossed the goal line. Cornell challenged for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld.
Seger gave Cornell the lead back with six-plus minutes left in the second scoring on a one-timer from the right post. Freshman Nick DeSantis set up the one-timer with a pass from behind the Terriers' goal. Malinski also earned his second assist of the day on Seger's tally.
Following its second 5-on-3 penalty kill of the period, Cornell allowed a goal with nine seconds left in the middle stanza to tie the game at 2-all. A shot from the right circle was blocked by Big Red defender's stick, leading to Jeremy Wilmer depositing the puck past Shane.
With just three seconds left on a Cornell power play in the third period, a slap shot by Malinski from the right point cruised into the net, giving the Big Red its third lead of the day with 11 minutes remaining.
The Terriers responded with a power-play goal of their own 3:30 after Malinski's marker. A snap shot by Domenic Fensore evaded traffic in front of Cornell's goal, drawing the game even.
Hutson gave the Terriers its first lead of the night with three seconds left on a snap shot from the left faceoff circle thanks to a cross-ice pass by O'Brien.
Game Notes
• Saturday was the 50th all-time meeting between Cornell and Boston University. It was the first meeting between the programs on BU's campus since Nov. 25, 2001.
• Cornell is now 26-21-3 against the Terriers. The loss was the Big Red's first to BU since being eliminated from the 2018 NCAA Tournament. It was the first regular-season setback for Cornell to BU since losing at Madison Square Garden at Red Hot Hockey in 2013.
• This was the ninth time in the last 13 meetings against BU in which Cornell was facing a ranked Terriers squad. Of those nine games, Cornell has also been ranked in all but one meeting.
• The one-goal differential on Saturday marked the ninth consecutive game between the programs that was decided by two goals or less.
• Seger continued his torrid stretch of late with three points on Saturday. The junior, who has a point in his last six games, has recorded multiple points in each of his last three contests. During his overall point streak, Seger has 11 points (three goals, eight assists).
• Along with his point streak, Seger has won at least 10 draws in each of his last three games. The junior went 12-of-17 at the faceoff dot on Saturday. Senior Max Andreev had a team-high 13 faceoff wins on Saturday.
• Berard and DeSantis extended their respective point streaks to five games. Both players have registered 11 points in the stretch. During the span, Berard has five goals and six assists, and DeSantis has three goals and eight assists.
• The five-game point streak for Berard matches the longest streak of his career, previously accomplished during the 2019-20 season.
• Malinski increased his point streak to four games on Saturday with his three-point game. It is the third time in his career that he has points in four straight games.
• Cornell was outshot by Boston University, 40-31, which marked just the second time this year an opponent has had more shots than the Big Red (Nov. 5 at Quinnipiac).
Looking Ahead
Cornell returns to Lynah Rink next weekend when it hosts top-ranked Quinnipiac and Princeton. Puck drop for both contests is scheduled for 7 p.m. Game action will be broadcast on ESPN+, as well as on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM) with Jason Weinstein and Tony Eisenhut on the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.