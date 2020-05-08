Two Newfield girls basketball players and three boys basketball players were named to various all-state teams by the New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) in the past few weeks.
Juniors Katie and Kelly Moravec were named Class C third-team and eighth-team all-state athletes, respectively, on May 6. Katie, who was named the MVP in the IAC South Small School Division, average 18.3 points per game, 3.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 steals. Kelly, who was named a first-team South Small School all star, averaged 12.1 points per game, 3.5 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 steals.
The boys basketball all-state teams for Class B, C and D were announced on April 16. Senior Josh Wood was named a Class C second-team all-state athlete. Wood was also the MVP of the IAC South Small School Division and earned a spot on the 2019–2020 Elite 10 team. He finished the season averaging 14.5 points per game, 2.9 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
Senior LaRon Boykin was named a Class C sixth-team all-state athlete. A first-team all star in the South Small School Division, Boykin nearly averaged a double-double this past season with 10.5 points per game and 9.4 rebounds. He also averaged 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
Senior DaeJahd Leckey was named a Class C seventh-team all-state athlete. Like Boykin, Leckey also earned South Small School first-team all-star honors this past winter. Leckey averaged 13.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals.
