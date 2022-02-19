Junior forward Izzy Daniel scored with 25.7 seconds left in overtime to cap the Cornell women's hockey team's 3-2 victory over St. Lawrence on Friday night at Appleton Arena. Cornell (13-12-2, 11-8-2 ECAC Hockey) never trailed in completing the regular-season sweep of St. Lawrence (14-12-7, 10-7-4).
Daniel potted the winner during the three-on-three extra frame to conclude a shift that lasted over a minute. Her teammates were able to head to the bench for fresh troops before St. Lawrence's final press forward, which was thwarted by sophomore defender Ashley Messier. Junior forward Gillis Frechette scooped up the puck and immediately started a counterattack that Daniel joined. Frechette's pass sent Messier motoring into the offensive zone with Daniel on the left side of a two-on-one. Her lateral pass set up Daniel in the left circle while Frechette joined the play. Daniel tried to settle the on-edge puck before snapping off a quick shot that went under St. Lawrence goalie Lucy Morgan for her eighth goal of the season.
Just as she did with her first collegiate goal in Tuesday's game at Colgate, freshman forward Leah MacSween opened the scoring on Friday, too. Graduate student Lindsay Browning had kept the game scoreless to that point with a couple quality saves on St. Lawrence's first power play of the night, then MacSween gave the Big Red the lead with just 61 seconds left before the intermission. Senior defender Athena Song's shot from the right point was deflected on goal by junior forward Elana Zingas. While Morgan made the initial save, sophomore forward Kaitlin Jockims helped dig the puck loose to lead to MacSween's conversion from Morgan's left.
Hilary Sterling got the Saints on the board 5:34 into the second, but the Big Red took the lead back just 66 seconds later when freshman blueliner Alexa Davis beat Morgan from the left point for her third goal of the season.
Davis' goal looked like the winner up until Sterling's second goal tied the score with just 2:09 left in the third. It was the last shot to get past Browning, who made 19 stops to earn the victory.
With the win, Cornell remains seventh in the ECAC Hockey standings — though it can still climb to sixth if it defeats Clarkson at 3 p.m. Saturday and if Colgate concurrently defeats St. Lawrence. The Big Red now knows that its best-of-three quarterfinal series will be on the road against Harvard, Yale, Quinnipiac or Colgate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.