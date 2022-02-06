For the 41st time overall and the 18th time in the past 19 seasons, Cornell wrestling is the Ivy League champion. This one, however, feels anything but routine.
The Big Red handed Penn its first Ivy loss of the season, completing an unbeaten run with a 20-10 triumph over the Quakers on Sunday afternoon at the Palestra.
After handing over the trophy to Princeton in 2020 and having to wait an extra year to get it back due to the pandemic, first-year head coach Mike Grey has every reason to take an extra victory lap. His Big Red team earned inch of the trophy they'll bring back to Ithaca.
Cornell ran off five consecutive victories after dropping the opener at 165, running its lead to 16-5 after a Vito Arujau major decision at 125 after intermission. His 10-2 win over No. 26 Ryan Miller was one of five for Cornell wrestlers against ranked opponents on the day and the fourth during that run. Two-time defending national champion shut the door on the Quakers with a dominant major decision of his own against No. 27 Anthony Artolona, 10-2. The win clinched the conference crown with one match remaining.
The Big Red had one more match to win, and made a statement with a 32-12 victory over EIWA foe Drexel in the nightcap. It didn't come without some early nervousness.
After Drexel won at 165, Chris Foca was forced out of the 174-pound match with an injury to set the Dragons up with a 9-0 lead heading into 184. Jonathan Loew looked to be taking a decision when Bryan McLaughlin took a desperation shot and the Big Red grappler pinned him to his back, getting the fall with one second left on the clock to completely turn the tide. It was the first of four straight Big Red wins, including tech falls by Jacob Cardenas at 197 and Lewis Fernandes at heavyweight. The home town snuck out a victory at 133, but Cornell again went on a run with four straight triumphs to close the dual, including a pin in just 27 seconds by Yianni Diakomihalis at 149. Also included was a major decision win by JJ Wilson at 141 and a late takedown for Adam Santoro to top two-time NCAA qualifier Parker Kropman at 157. Greg Diakomihalis rounded out the Big Red winners with a 7-3 victory at 125 pounds.
#11 Cornell 20, Penn 12
165: #25 Lucas Reveno (Penn) won by decision over Jake Brindley (Cornell), 9-2
174: #12 Chris Foca (Cornell) won by decision over #26 Nick Incontrera (Penn), 4-2
184: #15 Jonathan Loew (Cornell) won by decision over #32 Neil Antrassian (Penn), 5-4
197: #19 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) won by decision over Cole Urbas (Penn), 6-1
HWT: #17 Lewis Fernandes (Cornell) won by decision over #29 Ben Goldin (Penn), 2-0
125: #3 Vito Arujau (Cornell) won by major decision over #26 Ryan Miller (Penn), 10-2
133: #17 Michael Colaiocco (Penn) won by decision over #30 Dom LaJoie (Cornell), 8-4
141: #16 CJ Composto (Penn) won by decision over JJ Wilson (Cornell), 5-1
149: #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) won by major decision over #27 Anthony Artalona (Penn), 10-2
157: #20 Doug Zapf (Penn) won by decision over #25 Hunter Richard (Cornell), 4-2
#11 Cornell 32, Drexel 12
165: #27 Evan Barczak (Drexel) won by decision over Jake Brindley (Cornell), 4-1
174: #16 Mickey O'Malley (Drexel) won by injury default over #12 Chris Foca (Cornell)
184: #15 Jonathan Loew (Cornell) won by fall over Bryan McLaughlin (Drexel), 6:59
197: #19 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) won by technical fall over Santino Morina (Drexel), 16-0 (5:19)
HWT: #17 Lewis Fernandes (Cornell) won by technical fall over Eli Anthony (Drexel), 18-0 (2:06)
125: Greg Diakomihalis (Cornell) won by decision over Kyle Waterman (Drexel), 7-3
133: Jaxon Maroney (Drexel) won by decision over #30 Dom LaJoie (Cornell), 5-4
141: JJ Wilson (Cornell) won by major decision over Jared Donahue (Drexel), 12-1
149: #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) won by fall over Tyler Williams (Drexel), 0:27
157: Adam Santoro (Cornell) won by decision over Parker Kropman (Drexel), 8-7
